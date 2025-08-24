DeWalt 226-Piece Mechanics Tool Set: Here's Everything That's Included

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

For people who are just getting started with their automotive repair and maintenance journey, you'll need to invest in a mechanic's tool set. If you have the time and energy, you can definitely build your own mechanic's tool set for yourself. But if you can't, you also have the option to buy a ready-made set from a reputable seller instead. In the past, we've mentioned several options of affordable tool sets from brands like Pittsburgh, Stanley, Craftsman, Crescent, and of course, DeWalt. Now, DeWalt is known to produce a ton of mechanic's tool sets that range from the hundreds of pieces that are perfect for casual DIYers to those having more than 300 pieces, which professionals may enjoy more.

Previously, one of our team members at SlashGear, who is an ex-auto mechanic, gave us a rundown on why DeWalt's 192-Piece Mechanic Tool Set doesn't hit the right notes for him. In particular, he cited that it lacks a couple of key tools compared to other sets for the same price, which include pliers and wrenches. When it comes to that, the DeWalt 226-Piece Mechanics Tool Set fares a little better, because it includes combination wrenches, various drive extension bars, a drive universal joint, drivespark plug socket, and drive adapter. It also offers sets of L-Hex Keys in both SAE and metric, a bit screwdriver with 55 specialty bits, and three drive ratchet handles (1/4, 3/8, and 1/2-inch). Lastly, it has an almost endless list of sockets to choose from.