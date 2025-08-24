DeWalt 226-Piece Mechanics Tool Set: Here's Everything That's Included
For people who are just getting started with their automotive repair and maintenance journey, you'll need to invest in a mechanic's tool set. If you have the time and energy, you can definitely build your own mechanic's tool set for yourself. But if you can't, you also have the option to buy a ready-made set from a reputable seller instead. In the past, we've mentioned several options of affordable tool sets from brands like Pittsburgh, Stanley, Craftsman, Crescent, and of course, DeWalt. Now, DeWalt is known to produce a ton of mechanic's tool sets that range from the hundreds of pieces that are perfect for casual DIYers to those having more than 300 pieces, which professionals may enjoy more.
Previously, one of our team members at SlashGear, who is an ex-auto mechanic, gave us a rundown on why DeWalt's 192-Piece Mechanic Tool Set doesn't hit the right notes for him. In particular, he cited that it lacks a couple of key tools compared to other sets for the same price, which include pliers and wrenches. When it comes to that, the DeWalt 226-Piece Mechanics Tool Set fares a little better, because it includes combination wrenches, various drive extension bars, a drive universal joint, drivespark plug socket, and drive adapter. It also offers sets of L-Hex Keys in both SAE and metric, a bit screwdriver with 55 specialty bits, and three drive ratchet handles (1/4, 3/8, and 1/2-inch). Lastly, it has an almost endless list of sockets to choose from.
Which sockets are included in the 226-Piece DeWalt Mechanics Tool set?
For its 1/4-inch drive 6-point sockets and deep sockets (SAE), the set includes 3/16, 7/32, 1/4, 9/32, 5/16, 11/32, 3/8, 7/16, and 1/2-inch options. However, only the 1/4-inch drive 6-point socket (SAE) has the 5/32-inch. As for the metric versions, both the 1/4-inch drive 6-point sockets and deep sockets offer diameters that range from 4 to 14 millimeters.
On the other hand, its 3/8-inch drive 6-point sockets and deep sockets are available in sizes 1/4, 5/16, 3/8, 7/16, 1/2, 9/16, 5/8, 11/16, 3/4, 13/16, and 7/8-inch options. As for those who need it in metric, it's 3/8-inch drive 6 point sockets carry everything from 10- to 21 millimeters, while the deep sockets range from 13- to 21 millimeters. But take note, both options skip the 20-millimeter.
Lastly, both are 1/2-inch drive 6-point sockets and deep sockets come in the same SAE sizes that range from 7/16, 1/2, 9/16, 5/8, 11/16, 3/4, 13/16, 7/8, 15/16, and 1-inch. As for their metric options, both sockets carry sizes 13- to 19 millimeters. In addition, it has 21, 22, and 24-millimeter socket sizes as well. But, now that you know what's inside it, do people actually think it does it job well? Here's what the reviewers say and what other highly-rated options you can choose instead if these don't fit the bill.
Is the DeWalt 226-Piece Mechanics Tool Set worth it?
On the DeWalt website, the 226-Piece Mechanics Tool Set doesn't have a ton of reviews yet. However, early feedback by customers have been quite promising, with all of its five reviewers giving it a perfect rating. Apart from the ease of use, which scored 4.8 stars, it also rated five stars for its quality, value, effectiveness, and durability. With the option to get it with ToughSystem Large Case, it retails for $342.99 on White Cap.
Among DeWalt website reviewers, one praised how it fulfilled most of his daily needs for both automotive and construction work. In particular, a few people said that they like the toolbox, citing that they bought it specifically to attach to their ToughSystem. And when one user mentioned that its handle broke, they mentioned being satisfied with DeWalt's response, as well as replacement.
If you're on a budget and don't think you need the full set anyway, you might want to consider the 142-Piece DeWalt Tool Set instead, which you can snag for as low as $99 on sale. Although if you want to get a little more bang for your buck in terms of quantity, you can actually get the 247-piece Mechanics Tool Set for just $199.99, plus installment options for qualified customers. With many similar components, it also boasts a high rating of 4.8 stars from over 11,400+ reviews. But take note, we've mentioned before that buying DeWalt tools on Amazon is risky in general.