5 Android Tablets Owners Say You Should Avoid

Android tablets, for the most part, can seem like a budget-friendly alternative to iPads, with some models costing half the price or less. And on paper, many of them look like solid deals, with decent processors, sharp displays, and plenty of storage. Now, while an Android tablet's spec sheet might promise smooth performance and long battery life, you could get it home and only then discover the touchscreen is laggy. In some cases, apps that should run fine start crashing. Or the whole device just slows to a crawl after a few software updates, if it even gets updates at all.

Admittedly, it's hard for Android tablets to beat the iPad. iPads tend to be more reliable, better built, and benefit from Apple's ecosystem. But not everyone wants to spend north of $500 on a tablet, especially if they just need something for casual browsing, streaming, or just a cheap iPad alternative for the kids to play games. That's where Android tablets should fill the gap. And some do; there are genuinely good budget options out there.

The problem is knowing which ones will actually deliver and which ones will leave you wishing you'd spent your money elsewhere. So, to help you avoid buyer's remorse, we dug through hundreds of owner reviews on Amazon and Reddit to find some of the Android tablets that actual owners say you should avoid, no matter how tempting the price. And of course, we made sure to add all the reasons they say these aren't worth the spend.