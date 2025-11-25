Common Problems With Harbor Freight's Predator 212 Engine (According To Users)
Harbor Freight sells two versions of its Predator 212 engine with differing horsepower outputs. Both are four-stroke designs featuring horizontal crankshafts, recoil pull-start, and 212cc displacements. They come (mostly) drop-in ready for their intended purposes straight out of the box.
Kart racing enthusiasts, or those looking to add more power to a minibike or some other project, should check out the $329.99 Predator 212cc Ghost Kart Racing Engine with 9.9 horsepower, according to Red Beard's Garage. If you're looking for a new engine to power a number of different outdoor tools, consider an EPA- or CARB-compliant 6.5-horsepower-rated 212cc Predator priced at $149.99.
There are hemi and non-hemi versions of the 6.5-hp 212 that, up until the early 2020s, were designated by model numbers 69730 and 60363. Harbor Freight still lists those two SKUs for the engine on its specifications page, but according to users, they don't differentiate the two versions any longer. Now, those in the know look for the cast aluminum valve cover that adorns the Hemi version.
Overall, Harbor Freight Predator 212 engines are highly rated by users. Reviewers on the Harbor Freight product pages give the 6.5-hp Predator 212 4.8 stars averaged across 4,454 reviews, while the more specialized (and expensive) Predator 212 Ghost has 4.7 stars with 114 reviews.
Whichever Predator 212 you choose, they'll share some common problems. Users report broken pull cords, the engine being hard to start, leaking carburetors, and catastrophic engine failure within the first few uses.
Some common Predator 212 problems
Comparing Harbor Freight's Predator 212 and Predator 212 Ghost engines, the 6.5-hp 212 has more user-reported problems. This is primarily due to the difference in the number of reviews submitted, evidenced by the rate of negative 1- and 2-star ratings. About 4% of the Ghost engine's reviews are negative, compared to around 2% for the standard Predator 212.
All Predator 212 engines use a recoil pull-start mechanism common among small engines. Users on Harbor Freight's product pages for both 212s report problems with the ropes or cords used to pull-start the engine and the recoil mechanism that the rope activates. One verified buyer says the recoil drive cog broke the first time they used it. Dave says the pull cords on six different Ghost engines broke during a race. While there are a number of reasons the pull cord might be stuck or broken, dealing with the issue on a new engine is a problem.
Some users report their Predator 212 engines are hard to start, to which a Harbor Freight "Product Expert" offers the following advice: "For best starting performance ensure that engine is on level ground and that oil level is correct. Fuel should be fresh with no more than 10% ethanol content and treated with a fuel stabilizer. Ensure that the choke is set and the engine switch is in the run position. Choke position may need to be adjusted depending on engine and air temperatures."
Predator 212 engines with minor issues could be fixed by the willing DIYer, but if it's still under warranty or eligible for return, replacing it might be the better option.
Major issues with Predator 212 engines
While minor problems can be annoying, other issues, such as carburetors that leak gasoline and engine failure, are even more serious. If desired, a leaking carb can be rebuilt or replaced, but broken crankshafts often signal the end of the road for an engine, even for DIYers who know the difference between a crankshaft and a camshaft.
Users of both Predator 212 engines say they've experienced issues with leaking carburetors. In addition to the increased smell of gasoline and the potential fire hazard, the condition can lead to engine failure if not addressed. On the r/harborfreight subreddit, user KindaDeadPoetSociety reports a Predator 212 with a substantial carburetor leak that flooded the engine's crankcase. Gasoline mixing with engine oil can break the oil down, and if enough fuel floods the crankcase, it could hydrolock the engine.
Crankshafts are another common failure point for the Predator 212 engine. Albert14Pounds took to Reddit to vent about the crankshaft snapping off their Harbor Freight wood chipper's Predator 212. The same issue is reported multiple times on the 6.5-hp Predator 212 product review page. One Harbor Freight user says they broke two Predator 212 crankshafts in three days using them on a leaf vacuum.
Another common crankshaft problem reported by users is that it doesn't fit some applications. DJO says the Predator output shaft is shorter than the Tecumseh engine it replaced, requiring some DIY fabrication to make it work. Another Harbor Freight user says the 212's output shaft is longer than the Briggs & Stratton it replaced, requiring them to "trim off about one inch of the crankshaft."