Common Problems With Harbor Freight's Predator 212 Engine (According To Users)

Harbor Freight sells two versions of its Predator 212 engine with differing horsepower outputs. Both are four-stroke designs featuring horizontal crankshafts, recoil pull-start, and 212cc displacements. They come (mostly) drop-in ready for their intended purposes straight out of the box.

Kart racing enthusiasts, or those looking to add more power to a minibike or some other project, should check out the $329.99 Predator 212cc Ghost Kart Racing Engine with 9.9 horsepower, according to Red Beard's Garage. If you're looking for a new engine to power a number of different outdoor tools, consider an EPA- or CARB-compliant 6.5-horsepower-rated 212cc Predator priced at $149.99.

There are hemi and non-hemi versions of the 6.5-hp 212 that, up until the early 2020s, were designated by model numbers 69730 and 60363. Harbor Freight still lists those two SKUs for the engine on its specifications page, but according to users, they don't differentiate the two versions any longer. Now, those in the know look for the cast aluminum valve cover that adorns the Hemi version.

Overall, Harbor Freight Predator 212 engines are highly rated by users. Reviewers on the Harbor Freight product pages give the 6.5-hp Predator 212 4.8 stars averaged across 4,454 reviews, while the more specialized (and expensive) Predator 212 Ghost has 4.7 stars with 114 reviews.

Whichever Predator 212 you choose, they'll share some common problems. Users report broken pull cords, the engine being hard to start, leaking carburetors, and catastrophic engine failure within the first few uses.