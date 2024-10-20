4 Reasons Why Your Lawn Mower's Pull Cord Is Stuck (And How To Fix It)

If you're a homeowner with a lawn, you want to keep it looking good. A big part of lawn upkeep is cutting the grass. While many people hire a professional to handle landscaping, if your grass becomes unwieldy between visits, you might take matters into your own hands and cut it yourself. Cutting the grass typically doesn't rank as one of the most difficult things to do as a homeowner; however, as with anything, things occasionally go wrong. One of those things is a pull cord, also known as a starter rope, getting stuck.

If you mow your own yard, sooner or later, you'll likely go through this familiar experience: you try to start your mower, but the pull cord just won't budge. You tug on it again, and nothing. When the pull cord is working properly, it should extend a few feet without any problems, allowing the recoil spring to fully engage and start the engine. However, when it's stuck, you may only be able to extend it a few inches because the spring isn't tightening enough to turn over the motor.

Owning one of the most reliable push lawn mowers ever built won't necessarily save you from this frustrating problem because even they can face issues like debris blocking the blade or a jammed recoil starter mechanism. While repairing a stuck pull cord might seem like a job for a professional, many of the causes can be fixed with a DIY approach.

