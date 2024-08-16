Predator 212 Vs. Predator 212 Ghost: Harbor Freight Engines, Compared

Since the regular Predator 212 engine is intended to be used in a variety of work tools, safety is the order of the day. It's not like the 212 Ghost, which is designed to output as much speed as possible — the regular 212 is not intended for fun, but for safe, reliable work.

As a reflection of this, the regular 212 has more built-in safety features to ensure its clean operation, general longevity, and user well-being. For example, the regular 212 is equipped with a low oil sensor. If and when the engine's oil levels dip too low for continued safe operation, it automatically shuts off. Even if there's still gas in the tank, as long as the oil's too low, it won't start back up until it's refilled. The Ghost is not equipped with this kind of feature – there's a big difference between having your engine shut off while you're mowing the lawn and while you're out on an active racetrack.

The regular 212 is also designed to be generally more user-friendly, with simple controls and an easy startup. Nobody likes fiddling with their engine while they're trying to perform some kind of backyard task. It also utilizes overhead valves in its construction, which help to both keep the engine cooler during operation and, by extension, save you a bit of gas that would otherwise be burned up.

