Common Problems You Might Experience With Google Home Devices (And How To Fix Them)

With so many easy-to-set-up smart devices available, converting your home into a smart one has never been easier. There are dozens of smart home gadget manufacturers you can shop from, but it's a good idea to stick to ones that feature support for established platforms like Google Home and Apple HomeKit. This way, you ensure seamless connectivity and a universal way to control all of your smart home devices.

Like with Alexa, Google Home compatibility is easy to spot — regardless of whether you're shopping for smart light bulbs, speakers, or thermostats. Once set up, devices can be controlled via the Google Home app that's available for both Android and iOS. For the most part, smart devices that are compatible with Google Home have simple setup processes and work with little to no trouble.

That said, given how much variety there is with smart home devices, expecting them all to always work flawlessly would be like asking to live in a fantasy land. You may experience connectivity, control, or other types of issues that may keep you from properly using your smart home devices. Most of these issues come down to improper network configuration or app-related settings that can be resolved in a few taps. Let's dive into some of the most common issues that you might run into with Google Home-compatible smart devices.