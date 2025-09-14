5 Useful Google Home Automations That Make Your Smart Home Even Smarter

Smart speakers, LED lights, and video doorbells are all must-have devices to build a smart home. They can often be individually controlled using your phone via apps from the manufacturers themselves, but many smart home gadgets have integrations with platforms such as Google Home. This way, you can add compatible devices to the Google Home app and enjoy centralized control without having to shuffle around a dozen proprietary apps. Some popular devices compatible with Google Home include the Nest Doorbell and the Philips Hue series of smart light bulbs. An added advantage of a product being well-integrated with Google Home is the fact that you can use voice commands to carry out actions. With a smart speaker like the Nest Mini acting as a hub, you won't even have to bother with manually tapping around in the Google Home app on your phone.

Decking out your house with smart devices is only half the story, though. Combining gadgets and automations is what really makes the most of what Google Home has to offer. If you launch the app on your phone, you will notice an "Automations" tab at the bottom. This is where you can create custom routines for the various smart home devices you own. These automations can be as simple or as intricate as you please. Though creating automations is fairly straightforward, the various actions at your disposal can make the process seem overwhelming. To those looking for some ideas, here are five Google Home automations worth checking out.