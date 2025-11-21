5 Of The Best Ryobi Black Friday Deals Under $30

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Ryobi tools are not always necessarily cheaper at Home Depot, though many are currently discounted as part of the hardware retailer's Black Friday sale. Because of the close relationship between the two companies, you're much more likely to find deals on Ryobi products at Home Depot that you won't find elsewhere, as well as tools exclusively available from the store.

The Black Friday sale covers a range of different Ryobi tools and accessories, including hand tools, drill bits, jobsite fans, work lights, and power tools, both big and small, from the brand's 18V One+ and USB Lithium lines. Many can be useful for professional work, DIY projects, or just random tasks around the house. While some discounts may just bring the cost down a few bucks, others are slashing the price of Ryobi tools by nearly a third, if not much, much more.

Some of these tools are fairly inexpensive to begin with, and with a hefty discount, Ryobi tools and accessories can be purchased for less than $30, and others for less than $3. Whether you're looking to add some items to your own tool kit or shopping for loved ones, these Ryobi tools are affordable stocking stuffers and other holiday gifts.

Here are five of the biggest Black Friday discounts Home Depot is offering on Ryobi tools this holiday season, bringing prices down to under $30. More information on how these deals were selected as some of the best can be found at the end of this list.