5 Of The Best Ryobi Black Friday Deals Under $30
Ryobi tools are not always necessarily cheaper at Home Depot, though many are currently discounted as part of the hardware retailer's Black Friday sale. Because of the close relationship between the two companies, you're much more likely to find deals on Ryobi products at Home Depot that you won't find elsewhere, as well as tools exclusively available from the store.
The Black Friday sale covers a range of different Ryobi tools and accessories, including hand tools, drill bits, jobsite fans, work lights, and power tools, both big and small, from the brand's 18V One+ and USB Lithium lines. Many can be useful for professional work, DIY projects, or just random tasks around the house. While some discounts may just bring the cost down a few bucks, others are slashing the price of Ryobi tools by nearly a third, if not much, much more.
Some of these tools are fairly inexpensive to begin with, and with a hefty discount, Ryobi tools and accessories can be purchased for less than $30, and others for less than $3. Whether you're looking to add some items to your own tool kit or shopping for loved ones, these Ryobi tools are affordable stocking stuffers and other holiday gifts.
Here are five of the biggest Black Friday discounts Home Depot is offering on Ryobi tools this holiday season, bringing prices down to under $30. More information on how these deals were selected as some of the best can be found at the end of this list.
1. USB Lithium LED Pivoting Flashlight and Laser
One of the best new Ryobi tools available at Home Depot is also one of its most affordable, thanks to a huge Black Friday deal. That tool is the USB Lithium LED Pivoting Flashlight and Laser (model FVL54K), available for $29.97 at 40% off for Black Friday, part of the brand's USB Lithium series of very compact and portable cordless tools that don't require an expensive charger. Instead, its battery — which resembles a slightly larger AA battery and is compatible with dozens of other Ryobi tools — can be charged with a USB cable. Both the battery and cable come bundled with the LED Pivoting Flashlight and Laser.
The light has an output of 625 lumens and can be adjusted between three different brightness modes. Ryobi says it can last up to 16 hours in its lowest setting when using the included 2 Ah battery. What makes the flashlight even more versatile is its integrated red laser. While not a laser level or distance measurer, it can help point out objects and areas in hard-to-reach, dimly lit areas.
Both the LED lamp and red laser are attached to a head that pivots 180 degrees, giving you more options for angling either beam. You can face the light forward at a right angle when hanging it from your chest, for example, or use it as a straightforward handheld flashlight thanks to a compact, cylindrical design. A magnetic base allows it to easily be affixed to metal surfaces as well. The tool is built to be durable, with an IP54 rating for dust- and water-resistance so that it can be used at home or on rough-and-tumble jobsites.
2. 2-Piece 6-inch Diamond Grit Impact Drive Bits
One of the biggest discounts you'll find for Black Friday may be a twin pack of Ryobi's 6-inch Diamond Grit Impact Drive Bits (model A962601), available for $2.97, which is a whopping 70% off its usual list price. Each bit fits any ¼-inch hex chuck, so you're not restricted to using it only with Ryobi tools. While it can be attached to power drills for fastening screws, it's primarily intended to be used with impact drivers, including Ryobi's most powerful impact driver — the One+ HP 18V 4-Mode PBLID04B model.
The hardened tip of the diamond-grit bit makes it especially durable — Ryobi says it has 20 times the standard shelf life. Its diamond-grit design is also meant to better hold fasteners, with the manufacturer saying it offers twice the grip and more control. Plus, it makes it less likely you'll strip screws. Because the impact-rated bit is six inches long, it also provides extended reach for hard-to-reach areas, whether overhead, at awkward angles, behind corners, or deep within a workpiece.
Since they're impact-rated, DIYers and professionals can use Ryobi's 6-inch Diamond Grit Impact Drive Bits for deck screws, cabinet screws, and more, including stubborn or flawed screws that are worn or painted over. These aren't the only Ryobi bits on sale for Black Friday, either. Multiple different sets, such as the SpeedLoad+ Titanium 4-Piece Hex Shank Twist Drill Bit Set (model AR1859G), which is 67% off and just $2.97.
3. 18V One+ High Pressure Digital Inflator
When comparing Ryobi and DeWalt tire inflators, you'll find they are fairly similar, though Ryobi's has slightly higher user reviews. It also uses the same batteries and charger as over 300 other Ryobi products, so if you need one and are already invested in the Ryobi ecosystem, the brand's 18V One+ High Pressure Digital Inflator (model PCL001B) is worth considering. This is especially true during Black Friday, when Home Depot is offering it for $24.97, nearly 40% off.
While you'll want something more robust if you're hauling an 18-wheeler or a monster truck, the Ryobi 18V One+ High Pressure Digital Inflator can be used with standard car tires, as well as bicycle tires, wheelbarrow tires, and sports balls. It can deliver up to 160 psi and features an auto-shutoff to prevent overpressurization. It has a digital pressure gauge that lets you keep an eye on the readings.
The tire inflator's compact design makes it easy to keep in your car at all times. Since it's so lightweight and portable, you can also conveniently bring it with you when playing or coaching soccer, football, basketball, and other sports. The tool includes a sports ball needle, a presta adapter, a pinch valve adapter, and a 24-inch hose. The extended-reach hose makes the inflator easier to maneuver and lets you operate it hands-free.
4. 26-piece ¼-inch Drive Ratchet and Socket Set
Ryobi might be better known for its power tools and outdoor equipment, but the brand also makes plenty of hand tools. One of the Ryobi hand tools that home mechanics can use is the 26-piece ¼-inch Drive Ratchet and Socket Set (model RHMTS12601), which is nearly a third off its list price for Black Friday at $19.97. The set includes both SAE and metric accessories, allowing you to use it with most vehicles. The 6-point sockets have large size markings so you can quickly find and grab the one you need. Plus, the set comes with a durable storage case with dedicated spots for each piece.
The ¼-inch sockets range from 5/32-inch to 9/16-inch for SAE and from 4 mm to 15 mm for metric. With this range of sizes, you won't be able to work on heavy equipment or automotive tasks that require a lot of torque, but the set will certainly be useful on lighter fasteners found in smaller engines, electronics, toys, and certain HVAC applications, among others.
Included with the sockets is a ¼-inch ratchet. The 90-tooth tool allows for a 4-degree arc swing, enabling you to tighten and loosen fasteners in tighter spaces than you could with a standard ratchet. It features a quick-release mechanism for fast, simple socket changes. The ratchet also features a chrome finish that resists corrosion and extends the tool's shelf life.
5. 18V One+ Glue Gun
There are multiple kinds of Ryobi hot glue guns available, and more than one of them is on sale for Black Friday. The Ryobi 18V One+ Glue Gun (model PCL921B) has the biggest discount of the bunch, though, and is nearly a third off its usual retail price at $29.97. Along with its price cut, what differentiates this tool from others is its greater compactness compared to Ryobi's previous-generation glue gun, making it more portable and easier to store.
Powered by Ryobi's interchangeable 18V batteries, the glue gun can handle heavy-duty applications, whether it's for repair jobs, crafts, or woodworking. An LED light lets you know when it's turned on to avoid accidental burns, and it can heat up in under three minutes. The tool features a 2-finger trigger mechanism for more control as you work, and it can stand upright on its own when you're not using it, so glue doesn't drip all over your workspace.
The Ryobi 18V One+ Glue Gun is compatible with standard ½-inch glue sticks and high-strength adhesives and even comes with three full-size glue sticks (but not a battery or charger — at least not at this particular sale price). The tool is also compatible with Ryobi's 3-piece glue gun accessory nozzles (product code A193302) for more versatile and precise applications, but this set is sold separately.
How these Ryobi Black Friday deals were evaluated
Because Ryobi and Home Depot have a strong supplier partnership, all Black Friday deals on this list are available from Home Depot. As stated in the headline, all deals are under $30, though that refers to the discounted price — some products may retail for more than $30 when not on sale. An effort was made to provide a diverse range of tools and accessories, making it more likely that at least one of these Ryobi deals may be useful to you, whether you're shopping for yourself or looking for affordable gift ideas.
To determine which Black Friday deals qualify as "best," a couple of factors were considered. This includes which of these products offers the largest discount. All deals listed here range from 33% to 70% off the usual list price. Secondly, only Ryobi tools and accessories with strong user reviews were included. A good deal isn't worth much if, despite saving you money, it's for a shoddy product. The items on this list of Black Friday deals all have overall customer scores of 4.2 out of 5 or higher, based on Home Depot customers' reviews of products they've purchased and used.
At the time of publication, all discounts are in effect at Home Depot, but this may change at the retailer's discretion and while supplies last.