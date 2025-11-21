6 Of The Best Lawn Mower Deals For Black Friday 2025
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Mowing the lawn might not be your top priority as temperatures drop and leaves fall, but spring will be here before we know it. That's why it's worth thinking about some of these Black Friday lawn mower deals going on across the internet right now. We've assembled six of the best deals we could find, and savings are as great as 50% off and more than $500 off in some places.
First, we have Lowe's: They have $440 off the Kobalt 80-volt, 21-inch self-propelled mower. (And that price includes two lithium-ion batteries, a 4.0Ah and a 5.0Ah, giving you up to 75 minutes of combined runtime per their estimates.) Key features include rear-wheel drive, variable-speed control, seven cutting-height settings and a collapsible vertical-storage design.
Reviewers on the Lowe's site seem to like that the mower feels "heavy duty," with more than one saying that the two batteries even leave you with some juice left over. The mower's compatibility with other Kobalt 80V tools is another big plus in its favor for users on the Lowe's site. No wonder people consider it one of the most reliable push lawn mower brands ever built.
Ace Rewards members get $200 off EGO Power+ 800 Series mower
If you're a member of Ace Hardware's rewards program, you can get a $200 discount on the EGO Power+ 800 Series mower. The 21-inch, 56-volt mower includes a 10.0Ah battery and multiple interchangeable lower blades for mulching, high-lift bagging, and extended-runtime along with an upper blade for smaller clippings.
User reviews tell us that the mower's got some real torque, which EGO rates at 8.3 foot-pounds. Many also say its cutting power is comparable to (or even exceeds) their former gas models. Several reviewers say the self-propel system is strong enough for their yard's steep inclines, and many are also fans of its quiet operation and push-button start.
Still, not everyone is giving it five stars. One reviewer on Ace's site said the mower left visible grass lines left behind, while others say the charger (of all things) makes a concerning noise. Some buyers also report that tackling tall, dense grass may require multiple charging cycles or extra batteries. Even with those concerns, $200 off is a pretty nice deal.
Get 20% off Ryobi lawn mower at Home Depot
Home Depot has a 20% discount on Ryobi's 40V HP Brushless 20-inch mower as part of its early Black Friday deals. Key features include a multi-blade "Cross Cut" system, up to 50 minutes of runtime from the included 8Ah battery, and a single-point, seven-position height adjustment. Home Depot user reviews describe the mower as easy to set up and more than capable of handling both grass and leaf mulching, which bodes well for those planning to use it for regular yard maintenance.
The negative reviews focus less on performance and more on durability... specifically the rear flap and trailing shield breaking within months of use. Some also wish it came with LED headlights, which are available on some competitors' models. Overall, though, a majority of buyers seem to appreciate it as a lightweight and easy-to-use electric mower. (And for $100 off, you may be willing to look past some of these criticisms.)
Walmart's online-exclusive deal on Greenworks mower and leaf blower bundle
Here's one of two Greenworks deals we found: Walmart has an online-exclusive bundle that pairs a 21-inch Greenworks 80-volt push mower with a 500 CFM axial blower, plus two 2.0Ah batteries and a rapid charger. You get it all for $364.20, which is over $235 off the original list price of $599.99. The mower comes with a steel deck, 3-in-1 cutting modes and a seven-position height adjustment, while the blower includes a tapered nozzle and variable-speed trigger for targeted debris control. Plus, with two batteries and a charger, you should have enough power on your hands to get the entire yard done without a break to charge. The mower actually offers some of the best battery life on the market.
Buyers seem to agree. Reviews on Walmart's site say the bundle is a good value, especially for those already using Greenworks' 80V platform. Several comments also praise the combo for performing better than expected for an electric set. The only real criticism seems to come from those not already part of the Greenworks ecosystem who needed to buy additional batteries for larger yards. It's also worth mentioning that this is a push mower, not self-propelled, so sloped yards or bigger properties may want to keep that in mind.
Save $100 on EGO Power+ 600 Series mower at Lowe's
Lowe's has a second Black Friday mower deal, this one being on the EGO Power+ 600 Series mower: now $100 off its original price of $599. Unlike the 800 Series from Ace Hardware, this model comes with a 6.0Ah battery and produces 6.0 foot-pounds of torque. The mower offers seven cutting-height options ranging from 1.25 to 4 inches, along with a bright LED headlight system. With up to 50 minutes of estimated runtime, the mower is going to be best for small- to medium-size lawns.
User reviews say that the single included battery isn't always sufficient enough for larger properties, and unlike dual-battery systems, this mower can't extend runtime automatically between power sources. Still, the mower's adjustable self-propel system, fold-flat storage, and three cutting modes are all pretty excellent. The discount makes it one of the lower-priced EGO options available this season.
Get $550 off Greenworks' mower, string trimmer, and leaf blower bundle at Best Buy
When you think "lawn mower," Best Buy might not be the first store you think of. Still, they have one of the biggest Black Friday mower discounts on the internet: $550 off the Greenworks 80V mower, string trimmer, and blower. With an original price of $1,099.99, you're saving 50% on three lawn care tools total. (Just keep in mind if you have other power tools from this brand: Greenworks 80V batteries aren't interchangeable with 60V batteries.)
Best Buy reviewers say all three are easy to assemble and will have you ready to rock in less than half an hour of setup. (Not bad for three tools in all!) Another said these three did such a good job, they felt confident enough to cancel their lawn care services. One of the only major critiques could actually be spun as a positive, depending on how you look at it: The mower itself is quite large, which might not be the most convenient for littler yards. However, with some of the other mowers featured here receiving some flak when used on big yards, this might not be a bad thing to you.