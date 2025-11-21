6 Of The Best Lawn Mower Deals For Black Friday 2025

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Mowing the lawn might not be your top priority as temperatures drop and leaves fall, but spring will be here before we know it. That's why it's worth thinking about some of these Black Friday lawn mower deals going on across the internet right now. We've assembled six of the best deals we could find, and savings are as great as 50% off and more than $500 off in some places.

First, we have Lowe's: They have $440 off the Kobalt 80-volt, 21-inch self-propelled mower. (And that price includes two lithium-ion batteries, a 4.0Ah and a 5.0Ah, giving you up to 75 minutes of combined runtime per their estimates.) Key features include rear-wheel drive, variable-speed control, seven cutting-height settings and a collapsible vertical-storage design.

Reviewers on the Lowe's site seem to like that the mower feels "heavy duty," with more than one saying that the two batteries even leave you with some juice left over. The mower's compatibility with other Kobalt 80V tools is another big plus in its favor for users on the Lowe's site. No wonder people consider it one of the most reliable push lawn mower brands ever built.