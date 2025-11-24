5 Old-School USB Gadgets That We'd Be Surprised To Ever See Make A Comeback

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The early 2000s USB boom brought us several bizarre devices that quickly disappeared when better technology came and replaced them. But despite the constant digital innovations, certain pieces of tech nostalgia have had their comeback moments. Vinyl records, for instance, sold about 44 million units and generated $1.4 billion in revenue last year. That's the most popular it's been since 1984. Cassette tapes also show 440% sales growth over the past decade, while wired headphones are reappearing in everyone's ears, from college students to household celebrities. So, tech comebacks are possible.

But not every device deserves a resurrection. Some gadgets die down because they are so fundamentally flawed that a return would raise more eyebrows than it would be celebrated. Even then, there are still some weird USB gadgets you'll probably want to own, but the others seem destined to live out their days in the digital graveyard. Old-school USB accessories fit squarely into this port. Consider gadgets like USB MP3 players and TV tuner sticks that became obsolete once smartphones and modern computers arrived. They still exist, only they are not as popular or as aesthetic as before. With that in mind, five old-school USB gadgets that we'd be surprised to ever see make a comeback.