13 Gadgets That Changed The Course Of History

It's crazy to think that we could be just one invention away from having a drastically different future. And yet, that's exactly why we have our current reality. For centuries, people have been inventing technology and devices that have ultimately changed the way we live. We've seen evidence of this in healthcare, like the use of disinfectants to prevent the spread of germs and vaccines that prevent serious illnesses. Technology continues to shape our future, and the next big thing will most likely owe its existence to something that came before it.

Some gadgets are so essential that they change the entire course of history. Can you imagine what life would look like without the internet? So much of what we do depends on a digital connection. The same goes for refrigeration and the way we eat and procure food, or the way we travel. But these life-changing inventions don't always take up a massive stage. Sometimes, they're small enough to fit in your hand yet powerful enough to improve your everyday life. Let's explore 13 gadgets that changed history and daily life as we once knew it.