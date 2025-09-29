13 Things You'd Find Inside 90s Cars You Can't Help But Miss

The 1990s introduced us to translucent electronics, dial-up internet, the PlayStation, and fears of Y2K. They were wild times whose effects still linger in pop culture, and many Millennials and Gen Xers still pine for that '90s nostalgia — nostalgia that extends to automobiles. Before we had flat screens in dashboards and push-button ignitions, we had basic car technology that didn't run on computers. Manual transmissions were fairly common. Fuzzy dice and scented trees hung from rearview mirrors. And cars didn't usually cost so much that it took over six or seven years to finance.

Besides these favorite car features, cars from the '90s packed plenty of other items that might make you wax sentimental. They didn't have the flashiest technology, the most convenient features, or the most comfy, cushy interiors, but they had plenty of thoughtful details that made driving a pleasure. Here are 13 things you'd like inside cars from the '90s that you can't help but miss.