Why Did They Stop Putting CD Players In New Cars?

Since the mid-2010s, fewer and fewer new cars have been decked out with CD players. In-dash stereos are instead usually equipped with the long-standing car radio and some kind of media playback option, such as auxiliary or USB inputs or a digital infotainment system like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. But with CDs having a resurgence, along with physical media more generally, it's easy to wonder why automakers are ditching players by the roadside.

Surprisingly, some automakers still offer new cars with CD players, although it's increasingly rare. Subaru and Lexus are two of the last makers barely hanging on, with the Forester making waves when it gave up the ghost and removed CD players in 2024. Lexus still provides CD players for a few of its models, including the IS. According to MotorTrend, the inclusion of a CD player for the IS isn't based on any "consumer feedback or insights" — it's because the range hasn't been refreshed since 2013.

The music industry has changed a lot since 2013, and consumer choices reflect that. In the years since then, the demand for streaming and CDs has essentially switched, with streaming becoming the much more popular option. Cars are made to suit consumer needs, which helps automakers sell more units, so companies have shifted to cater to streaming instead. This change in consumer priorities was made particularly clear when Subaru informed Which? that the Forester would drop its standard CD player in 2024 to bring the SUV in line with the maker's other product lines.