4 Common Problems With Honda's K-Series Engines (According To Owners)

It's worth kickstarting this article by highlighting that yes, we know the K-series Honda engine is immensely reliable. It has powered a huge array of Honda models over the years, from performance-focused Type R models, through to efficiency-minded family wagons. The K-series also has proven itself on the tuning scene as well; it takes very well to modifications such as turbo conversions, and as such, a huge array of aftermarket parts are available for this family of inline-fours.

So, why take the time to point out common problems on such a popular and well-regarded series of engines? It's simple, really; no engine is without fault, and the K series is no exception to this rule. Instead of jumping headfirst into Honda ownership, simply citing Honda's famous reputation for reliability, it's important to do your background research and see what sort of issues may crop up. This allows buyers to both better inspect vehicles when shopping around, and to also better prepare for ownership.

In an effort to highlight the most frequently reported problems that owners face, we have consulted a varied network of sources, including CarComplaints, Consumer Reports, public forums, and social media sites. From oil leaks to excessive oil consumption, timing chain wear, and unwanted knocks and sounds, we dive into the K-series engine family's most common problems as experienced by owners, and take a look at what work is required to get them back under control, and at what cost.