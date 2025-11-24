5 Cheap Tires To Avoid, According To Users

When buying new tires, there are countless brands, categories, and price points to consider. Premium tires from major tire brands typically deliver the safest and most reliable performance. Entry-level tires can save you a lot of money, but they may come with trade-offs in safety, performance, and longevity. After all, not all cheap tires are created equal, and there is quite a bit of disparity in quality even at the low end of the market.

According to numerous owner reports online, certain Deestone, LingLong, Westlake, Accelera, and Vee Rubber models are among the most complained-about tires on the market. Owners reported that these tires can be dangerous, excessively noisy, lack adequate traction in typical driving conditions, and are prone to premature wear and tear, forcing users to make frequent purchases. While individual experiences may vary for many other reasons, these are the tires users most frequently warn about — and here is why.