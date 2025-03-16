Who Makes Milestar Tires & Where Are They Made?
Milestar Tires may not be among the most popular tire companies — it didn't even make our list of the world's top tire brands — but it is known for producing high-quality tires for the mid-tier market. Milestar is owned and marketed by Tireco, Inc., a U.S.-based private brand marketer and tire distributor which was founded in 1972 under the name K.H.H. Enterprises. After starting as a seller of bicycle tires in Torrance, California, K.H.H. gradually expanded its product line and became the original equipment (OE) supplier for brands like Huffy bicycle and Snapper lawn mower. In 1976, the company rebranded as Nanking USA and began making trailer and motorcycle tires over the next couple of years.
In 2000, the company changed its name to Tireco, Inc., amid its transformation into a prominent brand marketer in North America. Six years later, it debuted Milestar Tires as a brand of car and truck tires positioned for the mid-tier market. Tireco does not disclose sales figures, but it's worth noting that two years after it started selling Milestar-branded tires, Tireco acquired the former Nissan building in Gardena, California. That building serves as the company's headquarters to this day. Tireco has a vast manufacturing and distribution network for a wide range of products, including factories in the United States and Asia. Apart from Milestar Tires, other Tireco brands include Westlake, Celimo, Nankang, TracGard, Freestar, Nanco, Forte, and SenDel.
Where are Milestar tires produced?
Although Tireco oversees the marketing and distribution of Milestar Tires, their production is carried out by Nankang Rubber Tire Corporation Ltd., a Taiwanese tire manufacturer with over six decades of experience in the industry. Nankang is a trusted name in tire production, supplying high-quality products for various passenger cars and commercial trucks. Nankang has two manufacturing facilities in Taiwan: one in Nankang and another in Hsin Chu. It also has another production plant in Zhangjiagang, China. All three facilities work to meet the worldwide demand for Nankang products, including Milestar-branded tires. Interestingly, Milestar sources one of its tires, the Interceptor AS810, from Vietnam, where Yokohama also produces some of its tires.
In recent years, Tireco has taken steps to diversify its sources for Milestar by establishing U.S.-based production. The move is part of the company's strategy to significantly improve its supply chain efficiency, reduce lead times, and support domestic manufacturing. In March 2021, it released its first U.S.-produced Milestar tire, the Weatherguard AS710 Sport, which is manufactured in Tennessee. Not long after the release of the all-season Weatherguard, Tireco introduced its second U.S.-made tire, the Milestar Patagonia A/T Pro. The Milestar Patagonia X/T for tougher terrain followed shortly after that. By releasing locally-produced Milestar tires, Tireco can meet growing demand for its products while avoiding potential tariffs on imported products.
Milestar's partnerships and recognitions
Milestar Tires has established strategic partnerships with motorsports organizations. In 2023, the brand became the Official UTV Tire of King of the Hammers (KOH), one of the most demanding off-road races in the U.S. This partnership was built upon Milestar's previous success in the 4500-class competition and demonstrated the brand's commitment to high-performance tire development. The tire company's involvement in KOH included equipping race support vehicles with its Patagonia SXT and SXS tires.
Other partnerships it forged throughout the years include those with 307 Adventures and Twisted Jeeps Rentals. Through these collaborations, Milestar has been able to promote its products and gain recognition for their off-roading capabilities. The brand has earned accolades in many rock-crawling events, including the World Extreme Rock Crawling Championship Series. Its Patagonia M/T02 tires have helped teams secure podium finishes at W.E. Rock. Beyond motorsports, Milestar is known for its extensive product lineup tailored to various driving conditions.
From all-season passenger tires to ultra-high-performance and heavy-duty commercial truck and UTV (Utility Terrain Vehicle) tires, Milestar offers tires for just about every application. With warranties extending over 40,000 miles and advanced manufacturing technology, the brand delivers reliable performance for all driving needs at a more affordable cost than many of its rivals. Auto Guide's review of Milestar Patagonia off-road tires pointed out that they "seem like a great value and a great addition to your rig." The Milestar MS392 all-season tire has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars at Walmart, with many buyers lauding its performance and durability.