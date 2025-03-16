Who Makes Milestar Tires & Where Are They Made?

Milestar Tires may not be among the most popular tire companies — it didn't even make our list of the world's top tire brands — but it is known for producing high-quality tires for the mid-tier market. Milestar is owned and marketed by Tireco, Inc., a U.S.-based private brand marketer and tire distributor which was founded in 1972 under the name K.H.H. Enterprises. After starting as a seller of bicycle tires in Torrance, California, K.H.H. gradually expanded its product line and became the original equipment (OE) supplier for brands like Huffy bicycle and Snapper lawn mower. In 1976, the company rebranded as Nanking USA and began making trailer and motorcycle tires over the next couple of years.

Advertisement

In 2000, the company changed its name to Tireco, Inc., amid its transformation into a prominent brand marketer in North America. Six years later, it debuted Milestar Tires as a brand of car and truck tires positioned for the mid-tier market. Tireco does not disclose sales figures, but it's worth noting that two years after it started selling Milestar-branded tires, Tireco acquired the former Nissan building in Gardena, California. That building serves as the company's headquarters to this day. Tireco has a vast manufacturing and distribution network for a wide range of products, including factories in the United States and Asia. Apart from Milestar Tires, other Tireco brands include Westlake, Celimo, Nankang, TracGard, Freestar, Nanco, Forte, and SenDel.

Advertisement