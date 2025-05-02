4 Tire Brands Made In China You May Want To Avoid (According To Users)

Chinese tires have earned quite a reputation over the past several years, but not for the reasons they'd like. From Consumer Reports declaring, "Chinese tire brands are no bargain" just over a decade ago to everyday drivers sharing their negative experiences, these stories have given many consumers pause when shopping for budget-priced tires. While major companies like Michelin and Goodyear — which ranked first and second in our list of the 21 best tire brands for 2025 — have factories in China that produce tires for the U.S. market, it's the lesser-known brands from Chinese manufacturers and those made under contract for private retailers that tend to raise the most red flags.

As with all things, not all Chinese-made tires are created equal, and some brands have earned an especially bad reputation for their poor performance, questionable safety, and short-lived durability. When you look at forums with opinions from those who've purchased these tires, you come across all types of complaints, ranging from poor traction in wet conditions to faster-than-expected tread wear and even tire deformation. While the low price may be tempting, in the long run, many drivers say those cheap Chinese tires could cost you more than you expect, not just in money but in safety and confidence on the road. In the case of the tires that made our list, you get what you pay for — and in many cases, that's not much.

