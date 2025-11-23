5 New Icon Tools To Check Out At Harbor Freight

There are a whole lot of store-owned tool brands available at your local Harbor Freight. Some of them might offer their products at lower prices, while others are focused on offering more premium items. Icon is probably one of the more popular premium brands that the store sells. It specializes in the production of high-end hand tools and mechanic gear that's still significantly more affordable than most of its big-name competitors, offering everything from ratchets to storage solutions. Like with nearly any tool brand, there are a lot of Harbor Freight Icon tools that are worth buying and a handful that you might want to avoid. That said, Icon's products generally tend to rate quite highly in customer satisfaction.

The brand has dozens of items in its catalog already, including hand tools, storage chests, shop tools, diagnostics equipment, and shop furniture, but new products are still coming out all the time, offering fans more and more tools to help expand their collection and provide new solutions for working around the shop. Those who already collect Icon tools, as well as those who are considering investing in the brand, might be interested in checking out what kind of new products the company has recently rolled out. There are several new additions to the brand's lineup that merit a closer look before you take your next trip to the store.