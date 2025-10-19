Harbor Freight's New $10 Icon Socket Set Looks Like It Came From Snap-On

They say that imitation is a form of flattery, but Snap-On likely won't look at any Harbor Freight imitations as complimentary based on past interactions. One example comes from a 2016 lawsuit in which Snap-On sued Harbor Freight over its floor jack design that's almost exactly like Snap-On's.

Harbor Freight's Icon hand tools compare favorably with Snap-On tools in many head-to-head comparisons found online. There's little reason to believe the new four-piece $10 Icon Professional 10mm Socket Set will perform any differently. Based on a visual comparison, it looks like the Icon sockets were produced just like Snap-On's.

Harbor Freight compares its socket set to Snap-On's set of 10mm sockets (model number 208ES10MMY) for a savings of $307. While it's true that the Snap-On set has a list price of $317, the higher-priced set contains twice as many sockets. Both sets feature deep and shallow six-point sockets. The Icon set includes two drive sizes, while Snap-On sells separate kits for each drive size. Snap-On's kit also includes swivel and impact sockets.