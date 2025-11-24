5 Out-Of-Sight Supercars From The 1970s

Prior to the 1970s, the concept of the supercar had only been around for three years since the introduction of Lamborghini's game-changing Miura. The Miura was exceptionally fast, advanced, and pretty, and this new class of car had yet to be explored by the majority of the world's finest automotive engineers. The 1970s proved to be a decade of experimentation. Many well-known brands tried a hand at building a supercar, emulating what they saw in the Miura, whether it was its mid-engined layout, low, sleek design, or V12 heart. The race had begun, and the creations that followed ranged from legendary to forgettable.

Many cars from this era are considered classics today, such as the Lancia Stratos, the BMW M1, and the Lamborghini Countach. The stars of this era are looked upon affectionately for defining what this new class of car could be and for opening the doors for future creations. This immense reverence for the stars of the time was so great, though, that many other supercars were shortchanged of the recognition they deserved. There are cars just as good as their more famous counterparts on paper, but just never seemed to ping the radars of the masses. Here are five out-of-sight supercars from the 1970s.