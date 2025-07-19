13 Of The Fastest Cars From The 1970s, Ranked By Horsepower

While the '60s saw automakers in America duke it out for supremacy in a war of horsepower, the Clean Air Act of 1970 saw the following decade turn into a very different kind of battle. Automakers' attention turned to meeting increasingly stringent emissions requirements, and thanks to the Oil Crisis, they scrambled to adapt cars with smaller, less gas-guzzling engines to meet the rapidly changing tastes of buyers. High-powered cars also became increasingly unaffordable as insurers dramatically increased premiums for them. As a result, horsepower figures dipped sharply in America as the decade went on, although, in other parts of the world, carmakers weren't quite as badly hit.

The period between the '70s and early '80s is often referred to as the Malaise Era, but it wasn't all bad news for car buyers. There were still a few scattered bright spots across the car industry where carmakers still managed to find a way to cram plenty of ponies under the hoods of their latest creations, even while adapting to rapidly changing regulations and buyer tastes. These 13 cars are among the most powerful of the '70s and hail from a wide range of American and European manufacturers.