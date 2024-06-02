How Much Horsepower A 1970 Plymouth HEMI Cuda Produces (And What It's Worth Now)

The 1970 Plymouth HEMI Cuda was the high-water mark for Chrysler muscle cars of its era. The 1970-74 E-body Plymouth Barracuda and its sibling, the Dodge Challenger, were Chrysler's "pony cars," designed to compete with the amazingly successful Ford Mustang, as well as with the Chevrolet Camaro, Pontiac Firebird, Mercury Cougar, and AMC Javelin. The 1970 Plymouth HEMI Cuda combined Chrysler's smallest vehicle with its highest-output engine. The result of this pairing was a car that became a legend among enthusiasts and has established records on the auction circuit.

The 426 HEMI engine in the 1970 Plymouth HEMI Cuda represents the second generation of this key Chrysler powerplant. It was based on a dedicated racing engine that Chrysler had no intention of putting into street vehicles. That all changed when the racing HEMI placed 1-2-3-4 at the NASCAR Daytona 500 in 1964. NASCAR then changed its rules and required that the 426 HEMI would have to appear in production vehicles if Chrysler wanted to continue racing with it.

This change in the rules required Chrysler to sit out the 1965 NASCAR season. Chrysler engineers got to work and developed a street version of the HEMI, which first appeared in some of their 1966 models.