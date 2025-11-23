5 Things You Probably Didn't Know You Could Do With Your Kindle

For all the praise we just gave Amazon, one thing remains true: You may own your Kindle, but Amazon pretends like you don't. A perfect example was the big change to Kindle books that removed the ability to add files over USB. The point is, you can consider jailbreaking your device to gain full control over the hardware you purchased.

I've done a lot of jailbreaks in my time, and the Kindle jailbreak has to be one of the easiest. It took me about 30 minutes to flash WinterBreak with one of the easiest jailbreak guides I've ever used. Jailbreaking lets you install KOReader, which replaces your Kindle's native e-reader environment. KOReader has more extensive customization, supports a broader range of file formats than Amazon Kindle, and can run plugins and online services like RSS feeds and FTP clients. There was a learning curve, and it took a few weeks to customize it to my taste, but once that was taken care of, I was in heaven. Now I can read what I want, the way I want, and do nothing I don't want.

Unfortunately, jailbreaking requires you to have an older firmware version. If you've updated your Kindle in 2025, chances are it can't be jailbroken until WinterBreak finds a workaround. Luckily, jailbreaking doesn't appear to interfere with normal Kindle usage — though it likely voids your warranty. If you regret jailbreaking, it's easy to revert to its original state. We recommend jailbreaking for anyone who doesn't primarily buy books from Amazon, as KOReader doesn't support Kindle's proprietary AZW3 format. I've had a jailbroken Kindle for months now, and I'll never go back to a non-jailbroken one.