Yes, Some Kindle Models Are Waterproof - Here's The IP Rating

While physical copies from big-box bookstores or used bookshops remain appealing, e-readers like the Amazon Kindle have become extremely popular in the digital age. A 2024 study found that 33% of Americans read at least some of their books on an electronic device. Kindle makes up the lion's share, with 72% of readers selecting it over other options.

An e-reader offers a wide array of perks, being lighter weight and less expensive compared to physical books while capturing the reading experience better than a smartphone or tablet. As its popularity hints at, the Kindle has many useful features worth knowing about. These include standard features like font customization, word searching, and screen brightness adjustment as well as attributes specific to certain models such as an anti-glare display for outdoor reading.

But is it waterproof? Perhaps you like to read in the bath or by the pool. Maybe you're a tad clumsy and have done in other electronic devices with a glass of water and a reckless elbow. Whatever the reason, you'll be happy to know that some Kindles will fare much better in water than ink-and-paper. Waterproof models have an IP rating of IPX8, meaning they can be immersed in up to about 6 1/2 feet of water for as long as an hour.