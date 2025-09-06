Yes, Some Kindle Models Are Waterproof - Here's The IP Rating
While physical copies from big-box bookstores or used bookshops remain appealing, e-readers like the Amazon Kindle have become extremely popular in the digital age. A 2024 study found that 33% of Americans read at least some of their books on an electronic device. Kindle makes up the lion's share, with 72% of readers selecting it over other options.
An e-reader offers a wide array of perks, being lighter weight and less expensive compared to physical books while capturing the reading experience better than a smartphone or tablet. As its popularity hints at, the Kindle has many useful features worth knowing about. These include standard features like font customization, word searching, and screen brightness adjustment as well as attributes specific to certain models such as an anti-glare display for outdoor reading.
But is it waterproof? Perhaps you like to read in the bath or by the pool. Maybe you're a tad clumsy and have done in other electronic devices with a glass of water and a reckless elbow. Whatever the reason, you'll be happy to know that some Kindles will fare much better in water than ink-and-paper. Waterproof models have an IP rating of IPX8, meaning they can be immersed in up to about 6 1/2 feet of water for as long as an hour.
These Kindle models are waterproof
With 12 generations under its belt as of this writing, the Amazon Kindle has seen an amazing transformation since its introduction in 2007. The company currently offers four different Kindle models (not counting the "kid" versions, which are essentially the same as the adult devices with added kid-friendly features), but only two are waterproof. The least expensive waterproof option is the Kindle Paperwhite, which is $159.99. The Kindle Colorsoft is also waterproof and will cost buyers $249.99. The basic Kindle and the Kindle Scribe cannot be immersed in water.
Both waterproof versions offer 7-inch glare-free screens and 16 GB of storage. The Paperwhite has a black-and-white display while the Colorsoft offers a full-color display. However, the Paperwhite has a superior battery life, offering up to 12 weeks of reading before you need to charge it, while the Colorsoft has eight weeks of life. If you're interested in buying a device for a child, the Paperwhite Kids and Colorsoft Kids are also waterproof. Amazon also lists the Kindle Oasis as waterproof, but it discontinued that model in 2024.
What the waterproof rating means
Both waterproof Kindle models have an IP rating of IPX8, but what exactly does that mean? IP stands for Ingress Protection and the system rates different levels of defense against water, dust, and other matter that can damage electronic devices. In this case, the X means that the Kindle has not been tested against dust or other solids. The 8 is its certification against liquids and is rated on a scale from 0 — meaning no protection — to 9, the best protection.
This rating indicates that the Paperwhite and Colorsoft are well-protected against accidental spills; however, Amazon is careful to note that none of its models should be regularly used underwater. If a Kindle simply gets splashed, users can wipe off the water and keep reading. If it is submerged in fresh water, the company advises that you remove the cover and don't charge the device until you're sure it's completely dry. If you drop your Kindle in the ocean or the pool, you'll want to rinse it with tap water before allowing it to dry.
To ensure that your device dries completely, drain the water through the USB port and place the Kindle upright in an area with good ventilation. Never dry with a hairdryer or insert something like a cotton swab into the USB port. If your Kindle is not working properly after it dries, you should contact customer service.