How To Connect Bluetooth Headphones To Your Kindle
Since the very first iteration of the Kindle eReader was released in 2007, the devices have offered support for audiobooks in addition to ebooks. This was accomplished through a headphone jack on the side of the device. These days, though, physical audio jacks have become something of an afterthought and wired headphones are less popular than ever. If you want to listen to your favorite audiobooks, you need something that can handle a wireless Bluetooth connection.
Luckily, the Kindle has gone through quite a few iterations and upgrades since that initial release, changing with the times as it went. Starting in 2016, all Kindle eReaders were equipped with Bluetooth functionality, a feature that has remained constant in the versions released since. If you've got a pair of Bluetooth headphones you want to sync up to your Kindle for some private listening, you can make it happen through a few quick flicks.
How to connect Bluetooth headphones to a Kindle e-reader
Any Kindle eReader manufactured in or after 2016 has Bluetooth functionality built-in by default. Using this feature, you can quickly and easily connect any pair of Bluetooth-enabled headphones to it by following these steps.
-
Power on your Bluetooth headphones and activate their pairing mode while in close proximity of your Kindle device.
-
On your Kindle device, tap the Menu icon.
-
Select All Settings or Settings.
-
Select Wi-Fi & Bluetooth or Wireless.
-
Enable the Bluetooth toggle.
-
Select Bluetooth Devices.
-
Your Kindle will scan for nearby Bluetooth-enabled devices.
-
When your headphones appear on the list, select them.
-
Click Connect.
Depending on the precise headphones you're trying to use, a PIN code may appear. Just click YES on your Kindle to proceed with the connection. Once your headphones are paired with your Kindle eReader, you'll be able to quickly connect them again whenever both devices are powered on.
Connection troubleshooting
While the means of connecting a Kindle to your headphones via Bluetooth is fairly simple, it's not quite foolproof. Sometimes, for one reason or another, the connection may not go through. In this case, there are a few troubleshooting tricks you can try.
First, make sure that there aren't any other Bluetooth devices nearby when attempting a pairing. If there's a lot of wireless traffic around, it may get in the way of your signal. Next, make sure that the headphones you're using are actually Bluetooth-compatible, specifically the most recent iteration of Bluetooth connectivity. If they're too old, they may not be able to connect to your Kindle. Be sure the headphones haven't already connected to a nearby device, like your phone or computer. You should also make sure that your Kindle's software has been updated to the latest version.
If your Kindle and headphones seem fine, try turning both off, and then back on again to clear out temporary files. In the worst-case scenario, you can also try to factory reset your Kindle, headphones, or both, though this is best saved as a last resort, as you'll lose your saved files and settings. Before that, try visiting the Amazon Customer Service website for more help and information.