How To Connect Bluetooth Headphones To Your Kindle

While the means of connecting a Kindle to your headphones via Bluetooth is fairly simple, it's not quite foolproof. Sometimes, for one reason or another, the connection may not go through. In this case, there are a few troubleshooting tricks you can try.

First, make sure that there aren't any other Bluetooth devices nearby when attempting a pairing. If there's a lot of wireless traffic around, it may get in the way of your signal. Next, make sure that the headphones you're using are actually Bluetooth-compatible, specifically the most recent iteration of Bluetooth connectivity. If they're too old, they may not be able to connect to your Kindle. Be sure the headphones haven't already connected to a nearby device, like your phone or computer. You should also make sure that your Kindle's software has been updated to the latest version.

If your Kindle and headphones seem fine, try turning both off, and then back on again to clear out temporary files. In the worst-case scenario, you can also try to factory reset your Kindle, headphones, or both, though this is best saved as a last resort, as you'll lose your saved files and settings. Before that, try visiting the Amazon Customer Service website for more help and information.