Here's How You Can Gift A Kindle Book To Someone Else

While there's no shortage of things you can gift someone, for many bibliophiles, there's no better gift than a book. If you have a book lover in your life, you may have already considered giving them the gift of words in the form of a book. Not too long ago, the easiest way to do this would've been to go to your local bookstore and pick up a fiction or nonfiction work you'd think they'd like. You might even wrap it up and attach a note before delivering it to them in person or sending it to them in the mail.

These days, it's often not that easy. Amazon and its many legit alternatives have replaced brick-and-mortar bookshops in much of the country. At the same time, many bookworms have turned to eBooks and e-readers like the Kindle or Nook to get their literary fix. If the person you want to gift a book to falls into that category, you can gift them a book on Kindle and have it digitally delivered.

Gifting books on Kindle isn't limited to one person either, so if you have a book club or group of friends you'd like to share a title with, you can use Kindle's gifting feature to do that, too. If the person you gift a Kindle book to doesn't own the physical device, that's not a problem. They can use the free Kindle app or Kindle for PC or Mac to read the book you send them.