These Are The Most Stolen Keyless Cars In California - Is Yours On The List?

The state of California has gained a title that no state wants to have: Having the most car thefts. In fact, California has more than twice the number of stolen cars as Texas, which holds the second position. The good news is that the total number of thefts in California actually dropped by 14% compared to the previous year, but the numbers are still sky-high, with approximately 180,000 car owners waking up to find their ride gone in 2024. The bad news is that it's easier to steal cars with keyless features than it is to steal traditional keyed cars.

A common method thieves use to gain access to keyless cars is called a relay attack, where one thief stands near the car and a partner stands near the house, where key fobs are often left near exterior doors. The thief then boosts the signal to the car, unlocking it. So, in that example, if the key fob is in a house, and someone can get close enough to get a signal on the fob, then beam that signal across to the car, it'll unlock itself.

That's the most common way, but there are many other ways to go about stealing a keyless car. For example, a Flipper Zero can be used to unlock cars that have keyless entry as a feature, and that's just one example. You could even become vulnerable if you fit a keyless entry system to your classic car. But these modern vehicles come equipped with remote entry and also happen to top the list of most stolen cars in California, as per data provided by the National Insurance Crime Bureau.