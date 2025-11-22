5 Of The Most Complex Military Craft To Serve In The U.S. Navy

Today, the U.S. Navy operates at a scale of technical sophistication that would have seemed like sci-fi just a generation ago. And this isn't pursued solely as our "carry a big stick" doctrine either, though that definitely plays a part. To maintain our military dominance, we demand capabilities from our naval hardware that only cutting edge technology can achieve. Our U.S. Navy destroyers need to hit targets hundreds of miles away, detect threats a thousand miles out, talk to aircraft and satellites, and defend themselves against attack.

And these destroyers, designated with the letters DD, have to do all that simultaneously, more often than not. Nuclear aircraft carriers (which carry the CVN designation) need to launch, recover, and maintain a whole aircraft squadron while serving as a mobile command and control center. A nuclear submarine needs to stay undetected for weeks, or even months, while serving its deterrent roles. So, these aren't necessarily the fastest Navy ships, the most produced, or the best-armed. But they push the boundaries of what naval engineering can achieve.

Some combine multiple mission profiles into a single platform. Others pioneer entirely new operational concepts. However, every single one is extraordinarily expensive, complex, and specialized — though that's not to say that every project on this list has been a success. Some did fall victim to their own complexity. So, here are the five most complex vessels in the U.S. Navy, as of 2025.