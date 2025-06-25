How Far Can A US Navy Destroyer Ship Shoot?

The capability, versatility, and vital role of a navy destroyer in contemporary naval warfare make it an important ship within a country's naval force. Tasked with protecting larger vessels and projecting power, destroyers are built to be swift and agile and can operate independently or as part of a larger fleet, serving as escorts. Destroyers are equipped with a wide range of weapons, which allows them to support other ships in a fleet and counter different threats. Most destroyers are armed with short, medium, and long-range weaponry, and their longest-range weapons are naval cruise missiles, which can have a range between 65 and 650 miles.

The photo above shows the American Navy Arleigh Burke class, which is a great example of a naval destroyer. It has several weapon systems that allow it to engage targets at various distances, starting with its Phalanx close-in weapon systems, or CIWS, for very short-range defense, and has a 1,625 to 6,000-yard range. Next is its Rolling Airframe Missile system, another short-range weapon with a range of 6.2 miles, and lastly are its 5-inch, 54-calibre guns, with a 20 nautical mile range.

For its medium-range weapon, Arleigh Burke-class destroyers have the Evolved SeaSparrow Missile with a range of 27 nautical miles, and the RUM-139 VL-ASROC anti-submarine 11 missile, which has a ten-mile range. For targets that are further away, the destroyer has the Harpoon, another anti-ship missile that can go 67 miles, and the anti-ship counter projectile called the Standard Missile 2, capable of a 90 nautical mile range. To engage and assault adversaries beyond visual range, the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer can utilize its longest ranged weapon, the Tomahawk Cruise Missile, which can hit targets as far as 1,500 miles away.