Have you ever seen a Navy ship bearing letters and numbers like DDG-51 or DD-214 and wondered what those codes mean? These ship labels might look random, but they follow a system that's been around for over 100 years. Each combination of letters and numbers indicates what kind of ship it is and what it's built to do. One of the most common and historic codes is DD. So what does DD stand for on Navy ships?

DD stands for destroyers, one of seven types of modern warships — ships that have both offensive and defensive abilities. The "DD" follows a naming convention that dates back to 1920, when the Navy started using hull classification symbols — double letters followed by numbers — to identify different ships. While DD is for destroyers, BB is used on battleships and SS is used for submarines.

Ships can also be relabeled by the Navy as needed. For example, the USS Parsons, which was once DD, was switched to DDG in 1967, after guided missiles were added to the ship.