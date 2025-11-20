What It Takes To Become A Trucker: Tests, Training, And More

After you've enrolled in a program or picked a school to complete your CDL, you'll need to start preparing for the test. There are several distinct sections of the test, and your instructor should guide you through how each section works. Wood noted that, "You can [also] find study guides free on the internet to help prepare." The first section is a pre-inspection, which is intended to show the examiner that you can prove the truck is safe to drive. You'll need to demonstrate that you have a good understanding of the different parts of the truck, and that you can check that key components are in good, working order before you set off.

Once you've completed this initial section, you'll be subject to a vehicle controls section, which includes demonstrating your ability to safely perform maneuvers like backing the truck in a straight line, in a particular direction, or parallel parking. According to Wood, "You may have to do at least two different ones, or all of them."

The final section is a drive on public roads. To pass, Wood said, "You must be able to make your turns safely without hitting or bumping any curbs. The instructor will be watching you to see if you are using your mirrors properly [and checking] in your blind spots." If the examiner is happy with your performance in each section, you'll pass, and be issued a CDL.