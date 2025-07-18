Why Semi-Trucks Last Millions Of Miles (But Cars Don't)

Take a ride on any major highway around the world, and you're sure to see a familiar sight: armies of semi-trucks zipping by or trudging along, filled with all the things we buy at our favorite shops. It is the backbone of our modern supply chain in that last final step, from getting goods offloaded at the port and transported to distribution centers. The importance of these fleets of trucks and the commitment of the truck drivers themselves became even more apparent during the pandemic, as supply chain choke points irritated many consumers and politicians alike. These days, things are pretty much back to normal, but you do have to admire the fact that these massive storage units on wheels, clocking thousands and thousands of miles or more, are so reliable.

Many often wonder how exactly, when considering an average car's engine may only last a few hundred thousand miles before the final rev of the cylinders, do semi trucks stay on the road for millions of miles? What's considered "high mileage" to a car owner would be considered normal to a semi-truck owner, as they push well beyond those numbers of total miles driven. Here, we will explore the reasons why semi-trucks seem to have an astounding ability to outlast the cars they share roads with, cruising the highways effortlessly into the million-mile range before retirement or engine failure.