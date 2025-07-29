Why Are Semi-Trucks Called 18-Wheelers? (And How Many Wheels They Really Have)

A semi-truck is a crucial part of supply chains across the world because of its ability to move goods over long distances. Designed to carry large, heavy, or large quantities of cargo, semi-trucks are huge machines. Their size is essential to transport loads inexpensively and efficiently, and require powerful tractor trucks to pull the trailers that contain the cargo. Semi-trucks are sometimes called other names, including big rig, semis, or 18-wheelers, and for the last moniker, this is because of the combined number of wheels of both the tractor and the trailer.

These two parts of a semi-truck each have their own set of wheels. The tractor, or power unit for the whole rig, has ten wheels, which are divided between the front steering axle and the pair of rear drive axles, which have two and four wheels respectively. Trailers can have between two and three axles. The most common type is the double axle, which has four wheels attached to each, for a total of eight wheels for the trailer.

Semi-trucks have many wheels for several reasons, with weight distribution as the foremost. On semi-trucks, the weight is split between the three axles. This weight distribution is further emphasized for the trailer when carrying loads, with an industry guideline of 60% of the weight in front of the trailer axle and 40% behind it. In essence, proper weight distribution is essential for on-road stability, which impacts the performance of semi-truck operations. Additionally, there are federal regulations that govern weight limits and the load distances per axle that semi-trucks must comply with to avoid hefty fines and penalties.