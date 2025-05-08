How Much Do Semi-Truck Drivers Make?

While the wages reported by drivers on Indeed indicate that the average semi-truck driver in the U.S. earns $92,745 per year, entry-level drivers make an average of $50,500 per year. It's important to keep in mind that these figures come from self-reported data and are not verified. Indeed's data can provide a general overview of what truckers may be making at any given point in time, but it may not be representative of the entire industry. A number of things can lead to discrepancies in the reported salaries, including regional differences, company size, and specific job roles. Like many of the top job search websites, Indeed can be a helpful starting point, but you'll want to double-check its data.

As a comparison, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reports that the median salary of heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers is $57,440 per year or $27.62 per hour, with the top 10% earning more than $78,800 and the bottom 10% making less than $38,640 annually. A breakdown of the top industries shows that the median annual salary is $59,570 in truck transportation, $57,260 in wholesale trade, $54,860 in manufacturing, and $54,170 in construction. In the same way that the data on Indeed reveals differences in pay based on region, the BLS data also shows that semi-truck driver pay varies based on region.

Most semi-truck drivers are paid based on the miles they drive in addition to bonuses. Long-haul drivers may also be paid a percentage of the freight revenue; this is more common among truck drivers who own their own trucks and work as owner-operators. BLS bases its estimates on employer data gathered across every industry in both urban and rural areas throughout the U.S.

