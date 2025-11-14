6 Of The Best DeWalt Black Friday Deals Going On At Home Depot

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Home Depot's going to be closed on Thanksgiving, but that doesn't mean they're putting off Black Friday deals. As a matter of fact, hundreds are already live on Home Depot's site. Its discounts on DeWalt power tools and accessories look especially great: You can find steep markdowns of over 50% off on some of DeWalt's most popular cordless tools, batteries, combo kits, and more. Don't know where to begin? It's a good problem to have, but a problem nevertheless.

From cordless drill sets to high-capacity battery kits, we've sorted through it all to bring you some of Home Depot's best Black Friday deals on DeWalt products. And this is in addition to its "Special Buys of the Day," which often feature other heavily discounted DeWalt products. Home Depot's also currently running a BOGO deal on DeWalt that gives you a free tool or battery when you shop from their curated list, which is separate from their Black Friday stuff.