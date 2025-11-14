6 Of The Best DeWalt Black Friday Deals Going On At Home Depot
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Home Depot's going to be closed on Thanksgiving, but that doesn't mean they're putting off Black Friday deals. As a matter of fact, hundreds are already live on Home Depot's site. Its discounts on DeWalt power tools and accessories look especially great: You can find steep markdowns of over 50% off on some of DeWalt's most popular cordless tools, batteries, combo kits, and more. Don't know where to begin? It's a good problem to have, but a problem nevertheless.
From cordless drill sets to high-capacity battery kits, we've sorted through it all to bring you some of Home Depot's best Black Friday deals on DeWalt products. And this is in addition to its "Special Buys of the Day," which often feature other heavily discounted DeWalt products. Home Depot's also currently running a BOGO deal on DeWalt that gives you a free tool or battery when you shop from their curated list, which is separate from their Black Friday stuff.
Save 38% on a 20V MAX Cordless Drill/Impact Driver Combo Kit
DeWalt's 20V MAX Cordless Drill and Impact Driver Combo Kit is currently down 38% from its original price of $239. That means you can grab a 1/2-inch drill/driver, a 1/4-inch impact driver, two 20V 1.3Ah lithium-ion batteries, a charger, and a carrying bag all for $149. This two-tool set would be a great starter kit for anyone looking to build out their DeWalt collection. Not bad for the aspiring handyperson in your life.
The drill and the driver both give you more than enough to tackle most everyday drilling and fastening projects around the house. The two-speed transmission gives you really precise control, as well. Plus, both tools have that LED light that so many DeWalt tools have for better visibility in dark corners or crawl spaces. The whole thing comes with DeWalt's three-year limited warranty, and that goes for the two 20V batteries and charger, too.
Get 45% off a 20V MAX Cordless Grease Gun and Cut-Off Tool bundle
If you or someone you know is knocking out some more heavy-duty mechanical work, DeWalt's 20V MAX Cordless Grease Gun and 3-inch Cut-Off Tool bundle is marked down to $299. Before Black Friday, that was priced at $548, which is 45% off. The grease gun fires up to 10,000 PSI, so it can blast through stubborn fittings with consistent flow. It can also handle up to 16 cartridges per charge with its included 4.0Ah lithium-ion battery.
Meanwhile, the 3-inch cut-off tool comes with a brushless motor, variable-speed control, and the ability to cut through a wide range of materials from metal to tile. Its adjustable guard also keeps you safe from any sparks as well as lets you set precise cutting depths. And with both tools part of the 20V MAX system, they're compatible with the same batteries used across hundreds of other DeWalt cordless products.
Lithium-ion batteries for as much as 50% off
A strong set of tools is only as good as its battery power, right? Luckily, Home Depot has some nice DeWalt battery bundles for Black Friday. Two standout options are the Flexvolt 20V/60V MAX Starter Kit, which is marked down from $548 to $329, and the 20V MAX Lithium-Ion Battery Kit, which is now $199 (down from $398). That's as much as 40-50% off, which is pretty cheap compared to DeWalt's typically pricey batteries.
The Flexvolt batteries are particularly nice: You get automatic voltage switching between DeWalt's 20V and 60V systems, and each 9.0Ah battery gives you more than enough power for your DIY projects. That's not to discredit the 20V MAX battery kit, of course. It includes one 5.0Ah and one 2.0Ah battery, as well as a 4-amp charger. Together, they give you up to seven amp-hours of combined runtime that's compatible with all DeWalt 12V to 20V MAX tools.
Save 46% on a huge three-tool bundle (plus two batteries)
Another major highlight of Home Depot's DeWalt Black Friday lineup is the ATOMIC 20V Lithium-Ion Cordless 2-Tool Combo Kit with Brushless Jigsaw, discounted 46% from $558 to $299. This bundle comes with a hammer drill, a three-speed impact driver, a brushless jigsaw, two batteries, and a charger, and all for just under $300.
The hammer drill comes in handy for those tight spaces where traditional drills might not fit, while the impact driver can quickly drive screws or bolts. Both tools use brushless motors, as does the jigsaw. Pair that with the batteries and the charger, and it's a reasonable package for $299. And if you'd rather have the hammer drill and the impact driver paired with a router, Home Depot also has that in a Black Friday bundle with two batteries and a charger for the same price of $299 (down from $568).
Cordless brushless jigsaw and two batteries for 55% off
If you already have a hammer drill and an impact driver but still want a good deal on the DeWalt brushless jigsaw, you can also get that on sale by itself for Black Friday. It's down from $438 to $199, and the bundle comes with a couple 5.0Ah and 2.0Ah battery packs, too. All in all, you're getting 55% off the list price, and, as always, you get that three-year limited warranty with it.
Take a look at Home Depot's extensive list of Black Friday deals to see if there's anything else that catches your eye. There are thousands of product listings included in the collection, so you might even be able to find greater markdowns than the 30-50% range we found. (And not just DeWalt, either. For instance, Milwaukee has Black Friday discounts on tool storage solutions, too.) Just don't forget: These are Black Friday sales, after all, and that means the deals could sell out or outright disappear before the month ends.