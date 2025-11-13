Home Depot Black Friday: Milwaukee & DeWalt's Top Storage Deals

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There's nothing like Black Friday sales to spark the Christmas season. Each year, retailers offer a variety of deals both online and in-store for shoppers looking to knock out their Christmas lists as soon as possible. Home Depot is kicking off their Black Friday sale this year with some big deals on Milwaukee and DeWalt storage options.

The Milwaukee Packout 22-inch Rolling Tool Box is currently on sale for $259, which is $90 off the original price. It has 2 heavy-duty removable tool boxes on top of the bottom box, and the entire system can be pulled around with a low-profile handle. Also at a savings of $90 is the Milwaukee Packout 22-inch 3-Drawer and 2-Drawer set on sale for $245, down from $335. Home Depot will save you $50 on the Packout 22-inch 3-Drawer and Deep Organizer, which is $174, compared to the regular price of $224.

DeWalt, which carries some tools that even haters of the brand will love, has its own version of the Packout, called the Toughsystem, and it's on sale as well. The Toughsystem 2.0 24-inch Tower Tool Box is reduced from $311 to $199, a savings of $112.00. But the big savings come with the Toughsystem 2.0 DxL units. The 30-inch two-drawer box and two deep drawer box setup is $396 off, retailing for $799, down from $1,195. The 30-inch two-drawer box with a single deep drawer box is down $291, from $890 to $599.