Home Depot Black Friday: Milwaukee & DeWalt's Top Storage Deals
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
There's nothing like Black Friday sales to spark the Christmas season. Each year, retailers offer a variety of deals both online and in-store for shoppers looking to knock out their Christmas lists as soon as possible. Home Depot is kicking off their Black Friday sale this year with some big deals on Milwaukee and DeWalt storage options.
The Milwaukee Packout 22-inch Rolling Tool Box is currently on sale for $259, which is $90 off the original price. It has 2 heavy-duty removable tool boxes on top of the bottom box, and the entire system can be pulled around with a low-profile handle. Also at a savings of $90 is the Milwaukee Packout 22-inch 3-Drawer and 2-Drawer set on sale for $245, down from $335. Home Depot will save you $50 on the Packout 22-inch 3-Drawer and Deep Organizer, which is $174, compared to the regular price of $224.
DeWalt, which carries some tools that even haters of the brand will love, has its own version of the Packout, called the Toughsystem, and it's on sale as well. The Toughsystem 2.0 24-inch Tower Tool Box is reduced from $311 to $199, a savings of $112.00. But the big savings come with the Toughsystem 2.0 DxL units. The 30-inch two-drawer box and two deep drawer box setup is $396 off, retailing for $799, down from $1,195. The 30-inch two-drawer box with a single deep drawer box is down $291, from $890 to $599.
Saving even more on Milwaukee and DeWalt Black Friday storage deals
Though there's several pages of Black Friday listings for Milwaukee and DeWalt storage solutions, many items do not show the regular retail. This means it can be tough to know just how much money you're actually saving, unless you're checking other retailers, like Ace Hardware or Lowe's, though Lowe's doesn't sell Milwaukee tools. But on Home Depot's site, you can save even more on the company's Black Friday deals when you sign up for their credit card.
Home Depot Consumer Card savings come right off the top of the already discounted prices and can range anywhere from $20 to $150 or more. Home Depot also has a Buy More, Save More program, which does exactly what the name suggests. If you spend $199, you save $50. If you spend $299, you save $90, and if you spend at least $399, you'll save $150. This program applies to selected storage options, and other items from both Milwaukee, which many tool enthusiasts love, and DeWalt.
When shopping Home Depot's storage deals, availability for your local store may vary. All modular tool storage systems listed on the Milwaukee page can be shipped, and Home Depot advertises fast and free delivery on their holiday deals. For more details on Milwaukee and DeWalt Black Friday savings and to shop each brand's selection, visit Home Depot's website.