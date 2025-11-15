5 Of The Fastest Motorcycles From The 1990s

One of the sacred creeds of the automotive world is that nobody remains king for long. Every time a new car or a new bike blows the minds of the public with its abilities, a new competitor comes along to take the throne. This has remained true for as long as people have been building bikes, and each decade trumps the last with new creations that are smarter, stronger, and faster.

Although the concept of the super bike was pioneered in 1969 with the Honda CB750, it wasn't until the 1990s that these bikes were commonly able to reach speeds above the 150 mph mark. Even the fastest bikes of the 1970s paled in comparison to what would come in the '90s. Higher horsepower figures, video game styling, and new technologies would all pave the way for the bikes of the era to become future icons, but there still remains greats among greats. Here are five of the fastest motorcycles from the 1990s.