2024 GMC Hummer SUV will feature trail mapping and a power station generator

The GMC Hummer SUV is still a long time coming. However, General Motors is not shy in unloading all the new ‘tactical tech’ for its upcoming electric Hummer SUV, including the brand’s new off-road trail mapping feature and an available power station generator like V2L system in Hyundai and Kia’s Ioniq 5 and EV6, respectively.

“GMC’s Hummer EV SUV offers an exceptional balance of on-road performance and off-road capability, enhanced by a unique structure that allows for our signature open-air experience,” said Hummer EV chief engineer Al Oppenheiser, referring to the Hummer EV’s removable roof panels. Still, the newest electric Hummer will come bristling with innovative new tech features. “New features debuting on the SUV reinforce its role as a tactical tool in almost any situation,” added Oppenheiser.

The Hummer EV SUV will debut with GMC’s innovative trail mapping system, a new feature included in the updated version of the myGMC mobile app. It not only helps in planning your next on or off-road route, but the system incorporates charging locations and real-time energy consumption. “More than simply locating a destination, we help you to find an epic one, create an EV-unique navigation experience when you get there, and allow you to share your trip with others,” added Mike Colville, senior manager for EV complex feature integration and execution at GMC.

Additionally, the Hummer EV SUV’s 20-module, double-stacked Ultium battery pack can function as a portable Power Station Generator, generating enough juice to charge electrical gadgets and appliances while out in the wilderness. It can also ‘jump charge’ another electric vehicle at 240v/24A/6kW.

With production expected to start in early 2023, the Hummer EV SUV Edition 1 model arrives first with three electric motors, a 20-module Ultium battery pack, 300+ miles of range, and 830 horsepower of twist. The tri-motor Hummer EV pickup truck can pump out more power (1,000 horsepower, to be exact) than the tri-motor Hummer EV SUV, but it all boils down to the batteries.

Since Hummer EV SUV has a 9-inch shorter wheelbase, it has fewer battery modules than the pickup. But despite this, it produces the same 11,500 pound-feet of wheel torque, equating to around 1,200 pound-feet of twist at the crankshaft.

And by spring 2023, the Hummer EV 2X SUV will debut with two electric motors, 625 horsepower, and an $89,995 base price. It will be joined by the $99,995 Hummer EV 3X SUV with three electric motors and 830 horsepower. The most affordable Hummer EV SUV is the EV2 trim arriving in spring 2024. Starting at around $79,995, it has two electric motors, 625 horsepower, and 250+ miles of range with a standard 16-module Ultium battery pack. Also coming is an 800V 20-module battery option with 300+ miles of range.