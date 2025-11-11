The 5 Best Used Cars To Buy In November 2025, According To Consumer Reports
The team over at Consumer Reports is known for putting out reliable reviews on new cars, trucks, and SUVs. They've now announced a list of the best used cars for the month of November, selecting the vehicles based on depreciation and what makes them attractive to buyers. Consumer Reports broke down its report of the best used cars to buy into specific categories, such as the best sports cars under $20,000 and the best hybrid under $20,000. To help make your car-shopping experience as pain-free as possible, we've selected five of the best vehicles in the Consumer Reports list to share.
The following five vehicles are surprisingly from just two manufacturers, Toyota and Mazda. Both brands receive impressive ratings from Consumer Reports regarding both new and used car reliability. What's even better is that the vehicles listed below all have an average used car price of under $20,000. Read on to find out what Consumer Reports believes the five best used cars to buy in November are.
2018 Mazda CX-5
No, the Mazda CX-5 is not a car, but it's still one of the best SUVs under $15,000 to buy used this month, according to Consumer Reports. The Mazda CX-5 is one of the more fun-to-drive SUVs on the market, offering lithe handling and a 187-horsepower four-cylinder engine. Not only that, the compact SUV also had some of the best fuel economy estimates in the class, earning 24 mpg in the city and 30 mpg on the highway.
The CX-5's interior offers the driver and passengers alike comfortable seating on standard cloth upholstery. While the seats may be cloth, the steering wheel and shift knob have both been wrapped in leather. The CX-5 came standard with a 7-inch touch screen infotainment system, and a Bose audio system could be added in higher trims. The 2018 CX-5 also had numerous standard and optional safety features, including lane departure warning, lane keep assist, and an adaptive cruise control that features a stop and go function. While those are the highlights, there are still some things you should know before buying a new or used Mazda CX-5.
2016 Mazda6
Coming up next on our list is the 2016 Mazda6, which Consumer Reports says is the best used car under $10,000. Just like its larger sibling, the CX-5, the Mazda6 is a joy to drive and offers agile handling. The Mazda6 was also incredibly fuel-efficient for the time, earning a combined 32 mpg in testing done by Consumer Reports. The Mazda6's engine isn't the most powerful or exciting on the market, but it does offer 184 horsepower and a manual transmission.
The interior of the Mazda6 is what you would expect from an affordable midsize car, with manually-adjustable cloth seats. In regard to the cabin, Mazda said in its press release that "every detail related to texture and quality was polished to perfection, further lifting the level of quality in the interior." Unfortunately, the Mazda brand nixed the Mazda6 in 2021 and now the Mazda brand only sells one sedan, the Mazda3.
2019 Toyota Corolla
The first non-Mazda, on this list of the best used cars to buy in November, is the 2019 Toyota Corolla. Consumer Reports calls it the best used car to buy that is under $15,000. This generation of Corolla began in 2014, with 2019 being the last year of production before another full redesign.
The Corolla is one of the best-selling vehicles in history, having reached the 50-million mark in 2021. In its 12th generation, the Corolla has been a mainstay in the automotive market for more than 50 years. The 2019 Corolla was powered by a 168-horsepower four-cylinder engine that won't win many straight-line races. However, where it lacks in power, it makes up for in fuel economy, getting 36 mpg on the highway.
The interior of the Corolla is classy and comfortable, featuring a touch screen infotainment system that's relatively simple to use. The Corolla also featured one of the most expansive lists of safety systems on the market, with lane keep assist, pedestrian detection, and lane departure warning all standard. SlashGear took the 2025 model for a spin, if you are considering a newer model.
2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
Next up on our list is Consumer Report's pick for the best used hybrid vehicle under $20,000. The winner for November is the 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid, which has sold more than 300,000 units since the vehicle came to the market in 2006. The Camry Hybrid comes powered by either a four-cylinder engine mated to a lithium-ion battery that is capable of earning 47 mpg combined in city/highway driving. This hybrid has a full-driving range of more than 600 miles when using the hybrid technology.
The Toyota Camry Hybrid's interior features some hard plastics in lower trim levels, although the higher up in the lineup you go, the more luxurious the interior begins to be. The Camry Hybrid features an easy-to-use touch screen infotainment system, and all the safety features on the Corolla are also on the Camry Hybrid. Toyota seems to be sticking to the script on the 2025 Camry hybrid, as it remains affordable and economical.
2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata
The final car on this list of the best used cars to buy in November is also the smallest, the 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata. The Miata is proof that it is more fun to drive a slow car fast than it is to drive a fast car slow. Consumer Reports says that the 2020 Miata is the best used sports car under $20,000 to buy. Powered by a 181-horsepower four-cylinder engine and weighing just over 2,300 pounds, the Miata is a tiny car with a relatively not-so-tiny engine.
Inside, the Miata's cabin can fit two people somewhat comfortably. The two-seat sports car doesn't offer a lot of interior space, especially in the hardtop convertible trim, due to the convertible top being stored in the trunk. The Miata is a convertible and can be had with a retractable soft top or a retractable hard top, the latter adds a bit of weight and actually slows the zero-to-60 time by a tenth of a second. For the newer iteration, SlashGear found the 2025 Mazda Miata to be nicely balanced performance wise, while also being economical.