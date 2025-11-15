5 Open-Source Chrome Extensions To Install ASAP

Despite being a memory hog, Google Chrome is the go-to browser for many of us. While part of the reason for this is that it's highly compatible, easy to use, and offers stable performance, what draws many users in the most is its expansive extension ecosystem, facilitated by the Chrome Web Store — a marketplace for discovering and installing extensions, themes, and more for your browser.

You can find extensions across various categories on the Web Store. For example, if you're a developer, there are extensions to help streamline your web development workflow. Similarly, you can find extensions to take better screenshots and recordings if you need to do it frequently. If you're in school or university, there are Chrome extensions for students to simplify various tasks.

That said, if you've just switched to Chrome or haven't used Chrome extensions much, we've compiled a list of some of the best open-source Chrome extensions you should install right away. These extensions ensure a more organized, convenient, and private browsing experience. The best part? Being open-source, the source code for these extensions is publicly available for anyone to view, and they generally align with typical privacy and security standards.