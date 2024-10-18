6 Chrome Extensions For Better Screenshots And Screen Recordings

You may be one of those people who knows what the "Print Screen" key on Windows keyboards actually does, or you may just want to take a quick screenshot to reference later. Either way, there are probably much better ways to capture things on your screen.

As the screenshot utilities baked into mobile operating systems have gained greater functionality, like with the addition of scrolling screenshots, their equivalents on desktop operating systems have lagged behind. In addition, other barriers have popped up, making the process more difficult, like anti-screenshot copy protection implemented on many major subscription video services.

The best way to take screenshots and screen recordings on a PC is to use a browser extension. Google's Chrome browser has extensions that let you capture your screen in ways that Windows and macOS won't. If you're looking to take scrolling screenshots, get screengrabs from streaming sites, and much more, the Chrome Web Store has something to help. Let's examine the best of the bunch.

