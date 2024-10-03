How To Take Screenshots In Netflix And Other Streaming Apps That Try To Block Them

If you've ever tried to take a screenshot from a streaming app like Netflix, you know it's no easy task. In an effort to prevent piracy, the most popular streaming apps from Hulu to Max have blocked efforts to screenshot or screen record content. Of course, recording entire "Stranger Things" episodes and disseminating them is not legal, but there are plenty of fair use reasons you may wish to grab a quick screenshot. Maybe you just want a still from your favorite show or movie as a background for your phone or computer. Maybe you want to make fan content to share on Tumblr or Reddit. Or maybe you're an entertainment news writer who needs screenshots, properly credited, to use in an article.

Advertisement

There are a few ways streaming apps choose to block screenshots. You've probably tried to take one on your phone only to be met with either a pop-up telling you the app blocks screenshots, or finding that you've taken a screenshot of a black screen. This happens because of digital rights management (DRM) technology that works with your device's hardware to either block screenshots outright or at least make your device see a black screen when a screenshot is attempted at the OS level. However, try as they might, streaming services can't stop you from getting the perfect shot of Steve Harrington's incredible hair. Using Google Chrome or other browsers, screenshotting is a piece of cake. Mobile users have fewer options, but some screenshot bans can still be circumvented. Here's how.

Advertisement