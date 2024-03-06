5 Ways To Make Your Own Animated GIFs

You're messaging your friend, and they just told you the juiciest gossip you've ever heard. It's so utterly surprising that words simply won't cut it. So what do you do instead? You send a GIF of Chris Pratt's iconic surprised expression (from that one scene in "Parks and Recreation"), and it perfectly conveys your shock without typing a single word or needing to film a reaction video. That's the beauty of GIFs — they can easily get the message across without much of a hassle. Besides messaging, GIFs are also great for other use cases like giving flair to your otherwise static and boring presentation or serving as a fun social media post announcing your small business's new opening hours.

While the web is loaded with GIFs for nearly every mood or moment, sometimes you just won't find the exact expression for your situation. That's where making your own GIF can come in handy. We'll walk you through five ways to create a custom animated GIF using Photoshop and Photoshop alternatives like GIMP and Canva.