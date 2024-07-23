10 Google Chrome Extensions Every Developer Should Know About In 2024

The world of web development is evolving rapidly, and having the right tools can make all the difference. Developers can unlock new levels of productivity and innovation by utilizing the vast array of extensions available for Google Chrome. No matter whether you are focused on debugging, performance optimization or just maintaining an organized workflow, there is a Chrome extension available to streamline your process.

In 2024, the roster of must-have Chrome extensions for developers has seen a transformation — welcoming a new generation alongside established classics. These tools aren't just nice to have; they are essential for anyone serious about web development. From formatting code and managing snippets to analyzing performance and keeping track of versions, these tools simplify the boring tasks so you can focus on what really matters: creating amazing web experiences.

We have put together a list of 10 must-have Chrome browser extensions that every developer should know about in 2024. Regardless of your specialization — front-end, back-end, or full-stack — and whether you are a solo coder or part of a team, these Chrome extensions are designed to streamline your workflow and boost efficiency.

Also, before you fire up your Chrome browser and get ready to explore some of the best tools out there, ensure to update Google Chrome to its latest version.