The Google Chrome Feature That'll Come In Handy When You Have Multiple Tabs Open

Though there's some disagreement as to who exactly invented the feature, there can be little argument that the release of Firefox (then known as Phoenix) in 2002 popularized tabbed browsing in web browsers. Before, if you were using a mainstream browser, you had to open a new window for every page you wanted to have open at a given moment. After, it became a checkbox feature: If you were using a web browser, you wanted the ability to see exactly what you had open in front of you at all times.

Though the rise of smartphones and tablets has changed how we think of tabbed browsing to a point, with mobile devices often requiring diving into a new menu to see the open "tabs," the same basic principles apply there. Tabbed browsing is the default. But if you're a power user and prone to having a lot of tabs open simultaneously, things can get a little confusing. That's especially true if you suddenly hear a video start playing and have no idea where it's even coming from in the first place.

Thankfully, though, Google Chrome, the most popular web browser in the world, had a relatively simple solution to the problem of mystery autoplay media.