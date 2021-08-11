2022 BMW iX3 debuts in China with mild styling updates

Only two years after debuting in China, the 2022 BMW iX3 has appeared with numerous styling updates. We still can’t get over why BMW insists on not selling the X3-based iX3 all-electric crossover in the United States. It may have something to do with its single electric motor, the lack of an all-wheel drivetrain, or lackluster range. Still, it would be great to have a low-cost electric Beemer crossover without the quirky design cues associated with modern EVs.

The 2022 BMW iX3 now has a larger set of kidney grilles, but it’s nowhere near as big as the i4 and iX xDrive50’s front grille. The outer edges of the grille have a pearl chrome finish with subtle blue accents to signify its zero-emissions capabilities. Meanwhile, the grille slats now have a mesh pattern similar to BMW’s petrol-powered variants, while the headlights are slimmer than in the outgoing model.

Also new in the 2022 BMW iX3 is the standard M Sport Package. It throws in a more prominent lower air intake with ten-stage active air flaps to better cool the brakes and drivetrain. Also new are more oversized air curtains and air breathers derived from BMW’s M cars. The latest iX3 EV also has slimmer taillights, a new rear diffuser, and standard 19-inch wheels (20-inch aero wheels are optional).

The M Sport Package is also evident in the 2022 BMW iX3’s interior. It now has an Anthracite headliner, dark aluminum trim, and blue stitching. Black or Cognac Sensatec upholstery is standard, while premium Vernasca leather in Black, Mocha, or Oyster remains optional. Other features include BMW Live Cockpit Professional with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen.

Motivation remains courtesy of a single rear-mounted electric motor churning out 282 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque, drawing power from an 80 kWh battery pack, good for 286 miles of range (460 km) in the WLTP cycle. Despite having only one electric motor, the latest iX3 has enough oomph to scamper from zero to 60 mph in 6.8-seconds and a top speed of 112 mph. If the batteries go flat, you can add 62 miles of range for every 10 minutes of charging using a 150 kW DC fast charger.

The 2022 BMW iX3 will make an appearance at the 2021 IAA Munich this September. Production kicks off later this year at BMW’s manufacturing facility in Shenyang, China.