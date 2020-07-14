The BMW iX3 is the first BMW Sports Activity Vehicle with all-electric drive

BMW has announced its first-ever Sports Activity Vehicle that has an all-electric drive system under the hood. The vehicle is called the BMW iX3 and is the first fully electric vehicle to slot into the BMW X range. The electric vehicle has a highly integrated drive system. The electric motor, power electronics, and transmission are arranged in a central housing for the first time.

BMW uses a new fifth-generation eDrive high-voltage battery with the latest battery cell technology. Total capacity for the battery is 80 kWh enabling a range of up to 285 miles per charge in the new WLTP test cycle or up to 323 miles in the NDEC test cycle. The same powertrain will be deployed in the BMW iNEXT and i4 starting in 2021.

The electric motor produces 286 hp and 295 pound-feet of torque. The iX3 can reach 62 mph in 6.8 seconds and has a top speed of 112 mph. The vehicle supports varying degrees of energy recapture with breaking and coasting energy able to be captured to recharge the battery. Power goes to the rear wheels, and the vehicle has adaptive suspension as standard.

BMW also talks about its IconicSounds Electric vehicle sound experience with what it calls an “impressive” composition when starting and deactivating the vehicle designed in collaboration with Hans Zimmer. BMW also has bespoke charging products and services, including the BMW Charging Card providing access to more than 450,000 public charging points globally.

BMW also has an optional Flexible Fast Charger that allows for the use of different socket types and high-output Wallboxes available as options. The vehicle supports charging capacity of up to 150 kW at DC fast-charging stations. At those stations, the battery can recharge from dead to 80% and 34 minutes with a 10-minute charge adding 100 km of range. Pricing and availability are announced at this time.