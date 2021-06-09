2022 BMW X3 and X4 gets updated styling and larger kidney grilles

The 2022 BMW X3 and X4 have received a few cosmetic and interior changes starting with a more extensive set of kidney grilles. No, the grilles are not as dominant as in the BMW 4-Series, but they are large enough to merit attention.

The new grille design matches perfectly with the X3 and X4’s thinner headlights and resculpted air intakes. Both vehicles also get new front and rear bumpers, new taillights, and revised exhaust trims. The M Sport Package adds a custom front bumper with larger air intakes, gloss black kidney grilles, a sportier rear bumper design, and a slick set of 19-inch alloy wheels.

2022 BMW X3 and X4 Powertrain Options

The BMW X3 sDrive, XDrive30i, and X4 xDrive30i get a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine generating 248 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. With this engine, the BMW X3 and X4 can go from zero to 60 mph in 6.0-seconds and a 130 mph top speed (150 mph with the right tires).

On the other hand, the X3 M40i and X4 M40i have a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system producing 382 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque. With that much power, the X3 and X4 M40i take only 4.4-seconds to sprint from zero to sixty. The top speed is 130 mph to 150 mph, depending on the tires.

The 48-volt hybrid system utilizes a starter/generator to offer a power boost with energy recuperating features. BMW claims “recuperating in coasting mode is particularly intense in SPORT mode.”

Both engines have an 8-speed automatic transmission with steering-mounted paddle shifters, while M40i models receive a flap-controlled M sports exhaust system, M sport brakes, and adaptive M suspension.

Revised Interior

The 2022 BMW X3 and X4 have a similar center console as the BMW 4-Series. The X3 has a standard 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen with a control panel for the tri-zone climate control below the center screen. BMW’s Live Cockpit Professional with twin 12.3-inch display screens is standard in the X4 and optional in the X3.

Sports seats with perforated SensaTec upholstery are standard in the X3 and X4. The former is available with a black, beige, cognac, or red interior with optional leather seats in black, oyster, or mocha. The X4 M40i is available with beige/black, red, or cognac leather seats.

Generous Standard Kit

The 2022 BMW X3 sDrive30i and X3 xDrive30i have 19-inch wheels with all-season run-flat tires, dual-zone climate control, adaptive LED headlights with automatic high beams, navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, privacy glass, and a rearview camera. Standard safety features include lane departure warning, active blind-spot detection, rear-cross traffic alert, and a rear collision preparation system.

Moving over to the 2022 BMW X4, it gets variable sport steering, a panoramic sunroof, M Sport suspension, and BMW Live Cockpit Professional with two 12.3-inch display screens. BMW’s Premium Package is available to all X3 and X4 models and includes a heated steering wheel, a panoramic sunroof, heated front and rear seats, a heads-up display, and gesture control.

2022 BMW X3 and X4 Pricing Information

The 2022 BMW X3 sDrive30i starts at $43,700, while the X3 xDrive30i has base prices at $46,695. If you like the X4 xDrive30i, it starts at $52,775. But if you want the six-cylinder mild-hybrid model, the X3 M40i and X4 M40i xDrive have base prices at $58,775 and $63,395, respectively. Prices do not include $995 destination fees.

Production for the 2022 BMW X3 and X4 begins in late summer at BMW’s Spartanburg plant in Greer, South Carolina.

2022 BMW X3 and X4 Gallery