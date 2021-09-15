2021 VW ID.4 AWD Pro achieves an EPA-confirmed 249 miles of range

VW of America has released the official US EPA fuel economy numbers for the 2021 ID.4 AWD Pro and ID.4 AWD Pro S. As it turns out, the ID.4 AWD Pro achieves 249 miles of range on a single full charge, while the ID.4 AWD Pro S is good for 240 miles of driving range, and we find this surprising.

Granted, the newest all-electric VW ID.4 is not competing for the title of “longest range EV” to beat the Tesla Model Y’s EPA-rated 291 and 316 miles of range. What’s really surprising is how the ID.4 AWD models managed to eke out almost the same amount of driving range from their RWD brethren. According to official EPA numbers, the ID.4 AWD Pro is suitable for 97 MPGe combined city and highway driving. In addition, the ID.4 AWD Pro S achieves 93 MPGe combined.

Not too long ago, Volkswagen revealed the EPA range numbers for the ID.4 Pro RWD and Pro S RWD. The former managed 260 miles of range on a full charge while the latter got 250 miles, enough to put the ID.4 in close contention with other EVs like the Chevy Bolt EV, Ford Mustang Mach-E, and the Hyundai Kona electric.

All VW ID.4 models have an 82-kWh battery pack. Meanwhile, single motor variants have 201 horsepower, while the ID.4 Pro S with dual electric motors have 295 horsepower and 339 pound-feet of torque. The battery pack accepts up to 125 kW of DC fast-charging to recharge from five to 80-percent capacity in under 40 minutes.

In addition, ID.4 owners receive three years of unlimited free charging at Electrify America DC fast chargers, a valid attempt in replicating the convenience of Tesla’s supercharger network. Electrify America has more than 650 charging stations and around 2,700 DC fast chargers across the continental United States. If you play your cards right, road trips are very much possible in the VW ID.4.

The 2021 VW ID.4 AWD Pro has base prices at $43,675, while the ID.4 AWD Pro S starts at $48,175 before federal tax credits. On the other hand, ID.4 RWD versions start at $39,995 and around $44,495 for the Pro S. The base RWD model offers plenty of value for money with standard 19-inch wheels, automatic headlights, dual-zone climate control, a 10-inch infotainment touchscreen, and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, to mention just a few.