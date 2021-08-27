2022 Hyundai Kona Electric has a lower base price and new tech features

We have good news if you’ve been eyeing the 2022 Hyundai Kona Electric. Whereas the outgoing Kona Electric had base prices at $37,390 before incentives, the 2022 version is $3,390 less. With new base prices at $34,000, the 2022 Hyundai Kona Electric is still dearer than a Chevy Bolt EV and Bolt EUV, but there’s a catch.

Since the new Kona Electric is still eligible to claim $7,500 in tax credits, the average MSRP is $27,685 after adding destination fees, making it significantly more affordable than the Chevys. However, Hyundai is not the only one slashing prices. The single-motor Polestar 2 is arriving near the end of this year with 265 miles of range and a $47,200 base price. In addition, the 2022 Nissan Leaf became the newest EV bargain with base prices at $27,400 (before tax credits.)

Also new in the 2022 Kona Electric is an updated Blue Link app with EV-specific features like battery level, driving range, charging status, and more. It also has a remote-loading feature that allows you to enter navigation instructions before entering the vehicle.

The Hyundai Kona Electric gets the same all-electric drivetrain and battery pack as the outgoing car. It still has a 150 kW electric motor driving the front wheels, capable of pumping out 201 horsepower and 291 pound-feet of torque. The motor draws juice from a 64 kWh lithium-ion battery with liquid cooling to deliver 258 miles of EPA-estimated range.

If Kona Electric runs out of juice, it has a 7.2 kW Level 2 charger that replenishes the batteries in nine hours or more. If you find a DC fast charger, you can recharge from 10-percent to 80-percent in under 50 minutes. Kona Electric also has a battery warmer and a Winter Mode to support the batteries during winter.

The 2022 Hyundai Kona Electric will go on sale in three updated trims: SEL, SEL Convenience Package, and Limited. Standard features include 17-inch wheels, heated front seats, a leather-wrapped tiller, keyless entry with push-button start, and a seven-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

With official base prices starting as low as $27,000 (after tax credits), the latest Kona Electric is the most affordable EV crossover in the market today.